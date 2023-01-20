"My hope is he goes out when he wants to go out" - John McEnroe on Rafael Nadal's retirement speculations following Australian Open exit

Tennis legend John McEnroe recently weighed in on speculation about Rafael Nadal's retirement following his 2023 Australian Open exit.

Nadal's Australian Open title defense came to an end in the second round against American Mackenzie McDonald. The 36-year-old top seed appeared to be having issues with his left hip and leaned against the advertising boards while in discomfort before leaving the court for a medical timeout at 3-5 down in the second set.

He returned to the court in the third set to a big ovation and put up a good fight. However, he was unable to chase down balls and his forehand lacked its typical intensity. The final score of the match was 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in favor of World No. 65 McDonald.

Following Nadal's exit, in an interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe stated that he hopes the 22-time Grand Slam champion will put down his racket whenever he wants, rather than when the fans want him to.

"My hope is he goes out when he wants to go out, not when we want him to go out. You are talking about a GOAT - greatest of all time - type of athlete," McEnroe said.

The 1983 Australian Open semifinalist went on to remark that while the Spaniard loves playing the sport, he will eventually retire if he is unable to compete for Grand Slam titles.

"Rafa, from what I've heard, wants to keep playing. You know, he loves the competition, he loves the process, and he loves the sport and we love him for that," McEnroe said.

"But if the body doesn't hold up and he feels like he can't get to that type of level health-wise that he needs to, to win majors, then I think he'll quit," he added.

Rafael Nadal will be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to his injury

Rafael Nadal underwent an MRI scan following his defeat, which led his medical team to discover a tear in the iliopsoas muscle.

The Spaniard subsequently made the announcement via his Twitter account, stating that the injury will keep him out of action for 6-8 weeks. He is likely to miss the Dubai Tennis Championships in February as a result.

"Good afternoon. I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday. The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of my left leg. Now it's sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks," he wrote.

"Good afternoon. I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday. The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of my left leg. Now it's sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks," he wrote.

