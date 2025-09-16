"My husband is not a tennis player" - Jessica Pegula reveals one advice her husband Taylor insists on giving her, borrowed from his favorite player

Jessica Pegula made a hilarious admission about ignoring her husband, Taylor Gahagen's advice, which she claims is borrowed from his favorite tennis player, Monica Niculescu. She shared that the Romanian WTA player greatly influences her husband's likeness for 'slicing' and he advises her to do so as well.

Pegula has been married to Gahagen since 2021 and jointly runs an organisation called A Lending Paw, which rescues dogs and provides foster care. The pair met when Gahagen used to work as an executive for the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, NFL and NHL teams owned by the Pegula family.

On the newly launched Player's Box podcast, Pegula explained why she takes her husband Taylor's advice lightly. Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk joined the World No. 7 in the conversation.

Pegula : Taylor just tries to tell me to slice more. That's always his go-to.

All together: Who is his favorite player?

Pegula: Niculescu.

Brady: Yeah. Mony. We love Mony.

Pegula: Oh, he loves her. One year at the French Open, we're like sitting in the rain like we were watching her play out on one of the courts [during] qualies... She was playing like someone we knew and he was like that's nasty. Like just the cutter like the slice forehand. He loves it. So he's just like you need to just do some more spins and stuff. Clearly, my husband is not a tennis player or has no formal background... but that's usually just his advice to me and I'm just okay. I'll take it with a grain of salt.

Gahagen often travels with his wife, Jessica Pegula, during her matches, but is not someone who prefers being in front of the camera.

Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles credits family for her calmness

Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles revealed that the American's family plays a huge role in her staying calm and composed during hectic schedules. In an interview with the Tennis Channel after the US Open, Knowles attributed her calm demeanor to her family and friends, and specifically lauded her husband, Taylor.

He said:

"She’s very balanced, she’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family. She's got great friends on tour... but she's also a fiery competitor inside...People always ask her to kind of be a little bit more outward, a little bit more outgoing on the court, but that's just not her personality."

The former pro joined Pegula's team in March 2024 and has been working alongside Mark Merklein.

