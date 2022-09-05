"My level is high in Slams, and I play my best tennis in the most important stages of tour" - Matteo Berrettini throws down gauntlet after reaching US Open quarterfinals

Matteo Berrettini has thrown down the gauntlet to his next opponent - saying that he plays his best tennis at the business end of Majors - after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday to reach the US Open quarterfinals.

The 13th seed started slowly against Fokina, trailing by a set and a break before launching his comeback to take a two-sets-to-one lead. However, the Spaniard fought back to force a decider, where a twisted knee hindered his movement. Berrettini took advantage of the same to reach the last eight for the third time in four years in New York.

It's the Italian's fifth straight Grand Slam quarterfinal - a run that started at Roland Garros last year. Berrettini came up short against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final before making the 2021 US Open and 2022 Australian Open quarterfinals. He missed Roland Garros due to injury and Wimbledon after contracting COVID-19.

At his press conference, Berrettini said that his level is high in the Grand Slams, as he likes to play the best-of-five-set format. The Italian added that he wants to do more than reach the last eight as he sets his sights on a maiden Major title.

"My level is high in slams, and I'm really solid," said Berrettini. "I like to play best-of-five, and I give my best, and I play my best tennis in the most important stages of the tour.... It's important for my confidence as well. It makes me proud, makes me want to do more, it makes me want to lift a bigger trophy."

Berrettini will now take on fifth seed Casper Ruud on Tuesday for a place in his second US Open semifinal.

"I know I have to play a really high level against Casper, but I'm ready for that" - Matteo Berrettini on Casper Ruud

Matteo Berrettini said that he needs to play at a high level against his next opponent - Casper Ruud - who reached his first US Open quarterfinal on Sunday by beating Corentin Moutet.

Opining that the two have similar games, Berrettini said that he will look to dominate proceedings with his serve and forehand.

"We kind of have like similar game. I think the key is like to be aggressive before him," said Berrettini. "I'm going to try to make him run and not gonna run too much. Yeah, the key I think is to be aggressive, to use my weapons, my serve, obviously my forehand."

Matteo Berrettini has won only two of his five previous meetings against Ruud, but one of them - their only clash on hardcourt - came in the US Open third round two years ago, which the Italian won in straight sets.

"We always have tough matches. We know each other," Berrettini said. "I'm sure it's going to be a great match. ... Obviously I know I have to play a really high level against Casper, but I'm feeling ready for that."

Ruud is chasing the No. 1 ranking this week but needs to reach the final to have a chance of doing so.

