“My little girl has grown” - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reminisces about daughter Olympia watching the USWNT final as a 2-year-old

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, the former Reddit co-founder, shared a heart-warming throwback video of daughter Olympia watching a soccer match.

The video showed Olympia enjoying the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) and the Netherlands.

In the clip shared on social media by Ohanian, Olympia, then just two years old, can be seen running around wearing a USWNT jersey. He captioned the post:

“@olympiaohanian back in 2019 watching @uswnt final! Can’t believe how much my little girl has grown since”, Alexis Ohanian captioned his story.

Alexis Ohanian via Instagram story

Williams, Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia have been loyal supporters of the USWNT.

Ahead of the USWNT 2019 World Cup final, Ohanian had originally shared the video of Olympia on Instagram and said.

“Congratulations @USWNT! Bringing home a #WorldCup title for an unprecedented 4th time & inspiring a generation of women (and men) around the world. One little girl in particular is currently outside practicing ⚽️ @olympiaohanian"

"We owe it to the USWNT and everyone they have inspired this past month to keep this same energy in the coming months and year for women’s soccer in the US! ?? Go see an @NWSL match this season, and bring your friends! I know I will be. #OneNationOneTeam”

He has previously expressed a desire to see Olympia play for the USWNT in the future.

"As I was watching the 2019 Women's World Cup final and my daughter was running around in an Alex Morgan jersey. I was just musing like, 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if she played for the women's national team one day?'" Ohanian said.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia spend time building a microscope

Alexis Ohanian leaves no stone unturned to spend quality time with daughter Olympia. The father-daughter duo recently had the “best day ever”, according to the former Reddit co-founder.

Ohanian took to Instagram to post a glimpse of their fun-filled weekend, which saw the six-year-old busily building a microscope. He captioned the post:

“Papa stop taking a selfie, I'm trying to build." I gave Olympia the "best day ever" this weekend, where she could pick whatever she wanted to do. It started with building a microscope. I'm so proud. I love this time with our (NEW) 6-year-old.”, the 40-year-old's Instagram caption said.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, on August 22.

