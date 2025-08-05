"My love" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena adorably reminisces about Serb's Olympic gold medal win on one-year anniversary

In August 2024, Novak Djokovic made history when he stormed to the men's singles tennis gold medal at the Olympics. Now, a year after the Games, the Serb's wife, Jelena, recently reminisced over his exploits in Paris.

Djokovic entered the 2024 Olympics as the top seed, but he had a tricky path to the finals. Early on in the tournament, he faced off against Rafael Nadal, beating the Spaniard in what would be their last professional meeting. The 38-year-old then went on to take down the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Musetti to set up a finals clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

In the finals, Novak Djokovic beat Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to lay claim to the Olympic gold medal. Recently, the Serb’s wife Jelena celebrated the one-year anniversary of his victory. Taking to her Instagram story, she reshared a snap of him in Paris, and wrote,

“My love ❤️.”

With his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, Djokovic successfully became the first tennis star in history to lay claim to all the Big Titles in singles.

Novak Djokovic reflects on winning the Olympic gold medal with his wife and kids watching

Djokovic in Paris (Image Source: Getty)

For Novak Djokovic, his victory at the Paris Olympics was one of the most special moments of his career. In a media interaction during the 2024 US Open, the 38-year-old reflected on winning the gold medal with his family in the audience, saying,

“Of course in the finals against Carlos, it was kind of a dream scenario really having my wife and children there, the entire nation watching. Just a very proud moment of experiencing the golden medal around my neck with Serbian anthem and Serbian flag. Very, very special. Probably the most intense emotions I have ever had on a tennis court.”

He went on to add that his Olympic gold medal surpassed every Grand Slam he had one, explaining,

“I was saying that carrying the flag, being a flagbearer for my country, opening [the Olympic] Games in 2012 in London at the Olympic Games, was the best feeling I had overall in my professional career, surpassed every Slam that I won, until I won the gold medal. I think the moment of when I achieved it, how I achieved it, after years of trying, the journey, that was the way it was, I think makes it even more unique.”

With his victory at the Paris Olympics, Novak Djokovic re-established himself as one of the greatest singles players tennis has ever witnessed.

