"My love" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares her delight as Serb hits 400 match wins at ATP Masters level with Indian Wells 2R victory

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, recently reacted to the Serb's milestone of reaching 400 match wins at the ATP Masters level following his second-round victory at the Indian Wells Masters.

On Saturday, Djokovic kicked off his 2024 Indian Wells Open campaign by facing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic in the second round, securing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory. Vukic turned pro in 2018, and this marked the first encounter between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Following the Serb's victory, his wife, Jelena Djokovic, shared on her Instagram story a graphic design posted by the ATP Tour Instagram account. It featured a picture of the World No. 1 with "400 ATP Masters 1000 match wins" written on it.

She then captioned the post “my love” and added two red heart emojis to it.

With 400 wins, Djokovic now sits just behind Rafael Nadal, who currently holds the record with 406 ATP Masters 1000 match wins.

However, Nadal won't be able to extend his record at this season's edition due to his withdrawal from the tournament, citing concerns about his fitness.

“I connected with the crowd and everyone I haven't seen in five years very quickly” - Novak Djokovic

Speaking to the press after the match, Djokovic stated that he quickly connected with the crowd he hadn't seen in five years, referring to Indian Wells as tennis paradise.

"I connected with the crowd and everyone I haven't seen in five years very quickly. A lot of people come to practice sessions, not just mine," he said. It's amazing to see that much passion and respect and appreciation for tennis and tennis players. It's awesome to be in Tennis Paradise."

Djokovic hasn't competed at the Indian Wells Open since 2019. While the competition was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, he missed subsequent editions because of the law that prohibits non-vaccinated foreigners from entering the United States.

Djokovic also mentioned that five years was a long time in tennis; however, it felt like yesterday.

"Five years is quite a long time for a professional tennis player but at the same time playing here the last time in 2019 felt like yesterday," he said.

Novak Djokovic is currently on par with Roger Federer's record of five Indian Wells Masters titles. He stands as the only active player, aside from Rafael Nadal, to hold more than one title at the event.

