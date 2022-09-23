"My man, enjoy tomorrow, will be cheering from afar" - Andy Roddick on Roger Federer's Laver Cup match

Roger Federer will play the last competitive match of his career on Friday, a doubles encounter alongside his great friend and rival, Rafael Nadal. The pair will square off against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup.

In view of this, Andy Roddick took to Twitter to express his excitement for the match.

"My man. Enjoy tomorrow. Will be watching/cheering from afar. Cheers!" Roddick tweeted.

Roddick has a torrid record against Roger Federer (21-3), losing three Wimbledon finals to him (2004, 2005, and 2009). He did, however, win the pair's last match at the 2012 Miami Masters.

Roger Federer's fellow Big 4 members share their thoughts ahead of the Laver Cup

Roger Federer (fourth form left) at a press conference for Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer's fellow Big 4 members, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, paid further tribute to the Swiss maestro as the curtain descends on his incredible career.

Nadal said that Federer is arguably "the most important player in the history of this sport."

"Just this time it's us, and in this particular case is probably one of the most if not the most important player in the history of this sport that is leaving after super great and super long career," Nadal said. "Some of us, we were able to have this to share this long career together, having some of us a lot of success."

Djokovic expressed his excitement at playing for Team Europe and said Federer's retirement made it "even more special."

"Of course it was huge excitement for me personally to be on the team, knowing that this will probably be the first and the last time that we will be all together, not knowing again that he's going to retire. But, you know, him announcing that made it even more special," Djokovic said.

The last member of the Big 4, Andy Murray, stated that Federer's retirement "feels right" and that being surrounded by the likes of Nadal, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Rod Laver was a "really cool way" to end his career.

"It's impossible to know, I think," Murra said. "But this, to me, I don't know -- maybe it doesn't feel the same way for Roger, but I think it feels right, like, seeing him and Rafa on the same side of the net together and finishing their careers as a team in this event with, you know, Bjorn on the side of the court, John McEnroe there, Rod Laver in the stands is going to be a really cool way to end an incredible career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far