"My mannnnn"- Alexander Zverev congratulates Lando Norris as Brit wins maiden F1 race in Miami Grand Prix

German tennis star Alexander Zverev congratulated F1 driver Lando Norris as the latter won the first race in his F1 career. Norris won the Miami Grand Prix while racing for the McLaren team.

Norris began his career in 2019. Since then he has maintained his collaboration with the McLaren racing team and has started in over 100 races for the team. At the Miami Grand Prix held on Sunday, Norris staved off defending world champion Max Verstappen to secure his first victory at the F1 level.

On Instagram, Zverev congratulated Norris on the latter's momentous victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

"@landonorris my mannnnn" posted Zverev.

Zverev is slated to play the Italian Open where he enters as the third seed in the tournament. He will get a bye in the first round and will play against either a qualifier or Alexander Vukic in the second round.

“I’m the reserve driver for Mercedes"- Alexander Zverev has a long-standing bond with F1

Alexander Zverev always had an affinity for motorsport, especially F1. For the German, the sport offered a getaway from the rigors of professional tennis. It became evident when during the Netflix documentary "Break Point", Zverev jokingly stated that he was the reserve driver for Mercedes and that he would take Lewis Hamilton's place in the team.

“I’m the reserve driver for Mercedes, and from next year on, I’ll replace Lewis Hamilton,” quoted Zverev (via sportsmanor.com)

Apart from a casual interest in the sport, Zverev has also made a personal investment in the field of F1. He joined a consortium of movie stars and other sports personalities of the world to become a stakeholder in the Alpine F1 team. He was excited by this new venture and stated that his love for the sport was his primary motivation behind this investment.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'm part of Alpine Formula 1 team as a shareholder. I've been a fan of F1 for a very, very long time and I'm super excited for what the future holds for this team," stated Zverev.

Despite being among the top seeds, Zverev has not made a title-winning run in any of the clay court tournaments leading up to the French Open. The German is a good player on the red dirt, as evidenced by his appearance in the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the last three years and an overall win percentage of more than 70% on the surface.