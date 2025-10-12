"My mom can solve many problems"- Emma Raducanu opens up about traveling with her Chinese-born mother to Ningbo Open after Wuhan

Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about her mother, Renee Zhai, traveling with her to the Ningbo Open after her Wuhan Open run. The Brit is currently gearing up for the Ningbo Open.

Raducanu's latest appearance on the court was at the Wuhan Open, where she had her mother cheering for her from the stands, and now the Brit is all set for her first round of the Ningbo Open against Zhu Lin on October 14. The tournament might be different, but the player's supporter is the same, as her mother is accompanying her for this tournament as well.

Amid her preparations for the tournament, she recently sat for a press conference, where she was asked about how special it is to have her mother, who is Chinese-born and is well accustomed to Chinese culture, travel to China with her to cheer from the stands. Replying to this, she said that it is great to have her company and revealed that she solves most of her problems.

"Yes, it's great to have her company. I especially like traveling in Asia with her. We all feel very comfortable and at ease. She can arrange all kinds of things well and solve many small problems. It feels good to have a family around in such a long year-end journey," said Emma Raducanu.

The Wuhan Open did not go well for Raducanu, as she had to walk over in the first round of the Wuhan Open against Ann Li, citing health issues.

Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about her 2025 Asian season

In the aforementioned press conference, Emma Raducanu was also questioned about her feelings for the ongoing 2025 Asian season. Highlighting the fact that it was her first Asian season, she said that it was very 'special' for her. Opening up about the support here, she said that she has been receiving endless support in the Asian season.

Along with this, she also pointed out the difference between the Asian season and the tournaments in Europe or the United States.

"I think it's a very special feeling. I feel very comfortable here and get amazing support, which is great. I love the dedication of Chinese fans and their unlimited support. I think the only difference is that it's the end of the season, so you need to push harder physically. Your feeling will be deeper, and you need to better perceive your body and focus on the game," said Emma Raducanu.

The Asian Cup has not been going according to plan for Emma Raducanu, as she has not been able to progress further than the second round of all the tournaments of the Asian swing, including the Korean Open, China Open, and Wuhan Open.

