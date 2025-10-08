Tennis News Today: Wuhan Open heat sees Emma Raducanu suffer; Amanda Anisimova takes week off after China Open success story

Extreme weather conditions have been an issue at the ongoing Asian tennis swing, as top players continue to fall prey to the scorching heat. Novak Djokovic showed signs of physical distress at the Shanghai Masters, followed by Emma Raducanu, who had to retire from her Wuhan Open match due to a similar issue.

On the other hand, Danielle Collins confirmed the news of the split with her boyfriend and revealed her plans for the future. Newlyweds Feliz Auger-Aliassime and his wife, Nina Ghaibi Aliassime, enjoy their time in Shanghai as the Canadian continues to showcase remarkable displays in the ATP 1000 event in China.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Emma Raducanu retires from Wuhan Open match due to health issues

Tennis player Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her Round of 64 match at the Wuhan Open after struggling with health issues due to extreme heat. The Brit trailed 1-6, 1-4 to opponent Ann Li when she called the medic to get her blood pressure checked.

The checkup was followed by Raducanu retiring from the match, as the heat soared as high as 98 degrees Fahrenheit at the Jiangxia district, where the tournament is being held. This further dented her unimpressive outing at the asian tennis swing, where Raducanu had not been able to advance further than the second round of the Korea Open and China Open before this.

#2. Amanda Anisimova's withdrawal from the Wuhan Open

After a title-winning run at the China Open just a day ago, Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the Wuhan Open. Even though the American didn't make a statement on the reason behind her withdrawal, sources revealed it is reportedly due to a calf injury that started bothering her from the third round in China.

During the post-match press conference after her title win, Anisimova even highlighted that the injury wasn't that major, saying,

“I’m still having a bit of pain, but it’s nothing serious. It’s just like annoying aches and pains. The good thing at the end of the day is it’s nothing that would limit me or prevent me to keep playing for the rest of the season.”

The world No. 4 has also not confirmed if she will be seen again in the remainder of the WTA Asian tennis swing.

#3. Novak Djokovic continues to struggle with health issues; bursts out at coach in Shanghai

Tennis player Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic had an outburst during his Round of 16 match at the Shanghai Masters, as he continues to deal with physical setbacks. During his match against Jaume Munar, the Serb had to take a medical timeout due to an ankle injury suffered in the first set.

Frustrated with his performance in the second set, Djokovic lashed out at his coach, Boris Bošnjaković, and yelled at him in his native language.

"What are you looking at, you motherf**ker?" he said. (Trans. from Serbian via Sport Klub)

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is now a top favorite to win the tournament and would look to recover in time before facing Zizou Bergs in his next match.

#4. Alexander Zverev reflects on his performance critically after a poor Shanghai run

Alexander Zverev turned into his own critic after making a disappointing exit from Shanghai this year. He admitted to struggling with poor form, having been defeated by Arthur Rinderknech in the third round of the ongoing Shanghai Masters. After the match, Zverev said,

"I simply have no self-confidence, no belief in my shots. My year has been terrible; I'm just playing terrible tennis all around. It's been a tough year physically." (via Eurosports Germany)

Zverev attributed his form to constant pain and injury, but keeps his hope up for the remainder of the season. He hopes to be back in action in Vienna, which starts later this month.

#5. Danielle Collins confirms her split with boyfriend Bryan Kipp

Danielle Collins confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, have broken up. The duo met in 2023 at a London coffee shop and were going strong. However, Collins spoke about being currently single in an episode of The Gay Tennis Podcast that aired on October 6. During the interview, the tennis player shared her thoughts on the possibility of participating in the popular reality TV show, The Bachelorette, and said,

"I would consider maybe going on reality TV, but it depends. Like I don't know if they can afford me... I mean, I would definitely consider it, but where would I be doing the Bachelorette? Like which country do you think? Like Australia," she said cheekily.

Collins struggled with health during the US Open and has been out of the tour since.

