"My mom usually gets nervous" - Jannik Sinner opens up about his 'very normal' family after Italian's parents cheer him on at Vienna Open

Jannik Sinner revealed that his family has always been supportive, and it’s especially great for him to have his father in the player’s box. However, his mother often gets nervous watching him compete. The Italian came off defeating Daniel Altmaier in the opening round of the Vienna Open. Jannik Sinner was born to Johann and Siglinde Sinner, who pursued careers very different from sports but enrolled their son in skiing. By the time he was eight, he had become a national champion in giant slalom, but it wasn’t long after that he realized his true talent lay in tennis. His parents continued to support him as he rose to the upper echelons of men’s tennis, making history as the first Italian in 50 years to win a Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. Now sitting at No. 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner began his Vienna Open campaign dominantly, recording his fastest win of the season by trouncing German Daniel Altmaier in straight sets. In a post-match conversation, when asked which family members came to support him and who influences him the most, the Italian shared that he has a normal family that either attends his matches or watches from home. He also revealed that his mother sometimes gets nervous watching him compete.&quot;My mom usually gets nervous watching. I don’t know if she was here in the stands or not. Having my dad in the box, it’s great. Also, my brother is not here. But it’s fine. Maybe he comes to Turin. We are just a very normal family. When I play outside when they are not there watching, my dad is still watching the matches at home. I know he’s watching.&quot;&quot;I try to get used to it. They also know how many sacrifices I’ve made and I continue to do. The journey also has to be fun. It’s a great atmosphere off the court if I have the people around me, the loved ones.. I feel much lighter on court,&quot; he added.Sinner came off a tough loss at the Shanghai Masters, retiring in the second round against Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor. Jannik Sinner expressed hopes for the ATP Finals in Italy but conceded defeat in the battle for No. 1Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day Two - Source: GettyJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been toe-to-toe competitors and shared the last few Grand Slam wins between them. The Spaniard toppled Sinner for the No. 1 rank after his US Open win. Although the Italian defeated his biggest rival in the most anticipated Flushing Meadows rematch at the Six Kings Slam finals, he has no hopes of ending the year as the top-ranked player. However, he expressed excitement about playing the ATP Finals in front of his home crowd in Italy. (via post-win interview at the Six Kings Slam)&quot;For me, the end of the year is very important. I’m very lucky because the ATP Finals are in Italy and this gives me a lot of energy with my home people.&quot;&quot;This year, it’s going to be impossible,&quot; he said about his chances of ending the year as No. 1 ranked. Jannik Sinner will face his countryman, Flavio Cobolli, in the Round of 16 at the Vienna Open, scheduled for October 23, 2025.