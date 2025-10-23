  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "My mom usually gets nervous" - Jannik Sinner opens up about his 'very normal' family after Italian's parents cheer him on at Vienna Open

"My mom usually gets nervous" - Jannik Sinner opens up about his 'very normal' family after Italian's parents cheer him on at Vienna Open

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:37 GMT
2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner revealed that his family has always been supportive, and it’s especially great for him to have his father in the player’s box. However, his mother often gets nervous watching him compete. The Italian came off defeating Daniel Altmaier in the opening round of the Vienna Open.

Ad

Jannik Sinner was born to Johann and Siglinde Sinner, who pursued careers very different from sports but enrolled their son in skiing. By the time he was eight, he had become a national champion in giant slalom, but it wasn’t long after that he realized his true talent lay in tennis. His parents continued to support him as he rose to the upper echelons of men’s tennis, making history as the first Italian in 50 years to win a Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now sitting at No. 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner began his Vienna Open campaign dominantly, recording his fastest win of the season by trouncing German Daniel Altmaier in straight sets. In a post-match conversation, when asked which family members came to support him and who influences him the most, the Italian shared that he has a normal family that either attends his matches or watches from home. He also revealed that his mother sometimes gets nervous watching him compete.

Ad
"My mom usually gets nervous watching. I don’t know if she was here in the stands or not. Having my dad in the box, it’s great. Also, my brother is not here. But it’s fine. Maybe he comes to Turin. We are just a very normal family. When I play outside when they are not there watching, my dad is still watching the matches at home. I know he’s watching."
Ad
"I try to get used to it. They also know how many sacrifices I’ve made and I continue to do. The journey also has to be fun. It’s a great atmosphere off the court if I have the people around me, the loved ones.. I feel much lighter on court," he added.
Ad
Ad

Sinner came off a tough loss at the Shanghai Masters, retiring in the second round against Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor.

Jannik Sinner expressed hopes for the ATP Finals in Italy but conceded defeat in the battle for No. 1

Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been toe-to-toe competitors and shared the last few Grand Slam wins between them. The Spaniard toppled Sinner for the No. 1 rank after his US Open win. Although the Italian defeated his biggest rival in the most anticipated Flushing Meadows rematch at the Six Kings Slam finals, he has no hopes of ending the year as the top-ranked player.

Ad

However, he expressed excitement about playing the ATP Finals in front of his home crowd in Italy. (via post-win interview at the Six Kings Slam)

"For me, the end of the year is very important. I’m very lucky because the ATP Finals are in Italy and this gives me a lot of energy with my home people."
"This year, it’s going to be impossible," he said about his chances of ending the year as No. 1 ranked.
Ad

Jannik Sinner will face his countryman, Flavio Cobolli, in the Round of 16 at the Vienna Open, scheduled for October 23, 2025.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications