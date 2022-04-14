My name's known more in Europe because I played against Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells: Taylor Fritz on his growing popularity in Monte-Carlo

Taylor Fritz recently attributed his large fanbase at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters to his match against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells a couple of weeks ago. The American opined that he has become much more popular across Europe due to the exposure he got from featuring against the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

The World No. 13 took on the Mallorcan in the final at Indian Wells and defeated him in straight sets to win the first Masters 1000 event of his career. In doing so, Fritz also became the first American to win the tournament in more than two decades.

TENNIS @Tennis American No. 1



Fritz defeated Marin Cilic in Monte Carlo, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, for the milestone win.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel following his 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic in the second round in Monte-Carlo, the 24-year-old remarked was elated to have the French crowd in his corner.

"I think my name's probably known more in Europe especially because I played [against] Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells," Fritz said. "It's nice to be out here in Monte-Carlo and have the fans supporting me and feel the love."

Taylor Fritz noted that it was a tight match against Cilic since they are both big-servers who like to dictate the game with their serve and forehand. The American admitted that he needs to get better at his on-court movement, but until then, he was happy to let his forehand do all the talking.

"[Today] was pretty similar to my last match, honestly. The margins were really small, when two players who rely a lot on serve are playing. It was only a matter of centimeters," Taylor Fritz said. "I am trying to get used to moving better. For me, on clay, my forehand is my weapon. I get more time on it, so I need to get it going."

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Fritz Hits Different on Clay!



*taps mic



A message for other American guys who think they can't make it from Houston to Monte-Carlo;



Taylor Fritz just did it... and beat Marin Cilic in the process.



Fritz gets an impressive win on the dirt, getting past Cilic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The World No. 13 revealed that he was helped in part because the conditions during the encounter were less windy than during his first match. Taylor Fritz had to fight back from a set down against World No. 430 Lucas Catarina in his opener, a local favorite who entered the tournament main draw with a wildcard.

The 24-year-old proclaimed that he had the confidence to play his natural game in the absence of strong winds, and appeared happy with himself at the way he played the "big points" of the contest.

"It definitely felt like things were going my way, I was playing the big points well. Yesterday, not so much. Conditions were different today," Fritz said. "When it is not super windy, I can trust my shots and have that confidence to go after shots. Today I [felt] good in those moments."

Taylor Fritz takes on compatriot Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Following his victory over Marin Cilic, Taylor Fritz will square off against compatriot Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 42 scored a major upset in the second round, defeating reigning Miami Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Big win for Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, stopping Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in their 1st traditional-format match after Alcaraz beat him in NextGen final



Korda loves the clay & handled the pressure & wind best in this 3hr, 1 min duel



The second of many I suspect Big win for Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, stopping Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in their 1st traditional-format match after Alcaraz beat him in NextGen finalKorda loves the clay & handled the pressure & wind best in this 3hr, 1 min duelThe second of many I suspect https://t.co/RgAD0oIbo1

Interestingly, Fritz and Korda are also in the doubles draw together and will take on Rohan Bopanna and Jamie Murray in the second round after their singles tie. The American had nothing but praise for his doubles partner, but hoped to contain him in their singles clash with some potent serving on his part.

"We've never really played before. We are probably going to play tomorrow and then play doubles with each other after that. [Sebastian Korda] has been really good on clay from what I've seen," Taylor Fritz said. "He is also a good returner, so I have to serve well."

Grant @granttennis15



Tomorrow, Fritz and Korda will face off for a spot in the QFs.Then, "after suitable rest" they will play doubles together for a spot in the QFs.

