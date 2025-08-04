"My outfit goes crazy" - Naomi Osaka drops intriguing hint about her US Open look amid stellar Montreal campaign

As the countdown to the 2025 US Open begins, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is already teasing what may become the tournament’s most talked-about fashion statement. Osaka is currently in the middle of a stellar campaign in Montreal.On Sunday, August 3, she defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open. Hours after the win, Osaka addressed fans' common question about her outfit for the US Open.&quot;Everyone keeps asking me asking me about my outfit this year for @usopen and that’s how I know we’re approaching that time ✨,&quot; she wrote.She then dropped the ultimate tease while resharing the said Threads post on her Instagram story. She added:&quot;spoiler alert: my outfit goes crazy 🥴🤭&quot;Naomi Osaka's Instagram storyOsaka's outfits in previous editions (2021 and 2022) drew plenty of praise. It remains to be seen if Osaka can live up to sky-high expectations this year under the New York lights.What did Naomi Osaka wear at last year's US Open?Naomi Osaka returned to the US Open in 2024 after missing out on the 2023 edition due to maternity leave. Her opening-day outfit reportedly became one of the most talked-about looks in recent Grand Slam history.Her first-round outfit featured a &quot;Lolita goth&quot; aesthetic, complete with layers of tulle, cascading ruffles, oversized bows (including one reaching near her knees), and bow-adorned headphones and sneakers. Nike designed the outfit in collaboration with Ambush’s Yoon Ahn.“Because I had the tutu and then I had the bow jacket and it was green, I feel like everyone was staring at me funny,” Osaka said of her outfit (via tennis.com). “And then I put the headphones on, that was a real killer. I was, like, you know what, embrace this maximalist style.“I think for me, when I put on the outfit it's almost like a super suit, so I try to channel that,” she added.Following her first-round victory at last year's edition, Naomi Osaka spoke about her fashion statement and how she draws strength from those outfits.“I definitely love to be involved in everything I do, whether it's fashion or anything else,” Osaka told reporters. “But I feel like being able to be a part of my tennis outfits gives me, I would say, a different strength. Especially the US Open outfits, I feel like they are a little bit more flamboyant. When I was putting on my outfit today, I was, like, ah, I hope this isn't too much!”Osaka's above-mentioned outfit drew inspiration from Japanese Harajuku fashion and manga-inspired elements. It could be safe to say that even her 2025 outfit might be in line to reflect her cultural background.