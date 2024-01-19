Novak Djokovic played his 100th match at the Australian Open on Friday, taking down Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets in the third round of the 2024 edition to reach the second week.

In those 100 matches, the Serb has won 92 and lost just 8, also becoming the most decorated player in the tournament's history with 10 titles to his name. Only Serena Williams (105) and Roger Federer (117) have played more matches than him at the Melbourne Major now.

Speaking at his on-court interview after the 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Etcheverry, Djokovic reflected on his journey over the years, admitting that it has been an "interesting" one.

Coming from war-torn Serbia, the World No. 1 credited his parents for putting up with a lot of adversity in order to help him live out his dream and play a sport that was far more expensive than others at the time.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion had to live alongside the Yugoslav Wars in the 1990s, and has repeatedly emphasized how his mental strength has been molded by the NATO bombings and the embargoes Serbia was put under at the time.

"Obviously I've been blessed to go through an interesting life journey, coming from Serbia in the 1990s wasn't easy for my family and my parents had to endure a lot of adversity economically in order for me to live my dream, to allow me to play a sport that was very expensive," Novak Djokovic said.

"Still is in our country but at the time it was super expensive when compared to some team sports. I chose to play it and my parents did everything possible to provide, the conditions and the possibility for me to train. I wasn't traveling for a couple of years in junior days because of a lack of resources, the war, the embargo, a lot of different things." he added.

Novak Djokovic, having reflected on all that, considered it an incredible achievement to have reached the 100-match milestone at the Australian Open, and proclaimed that it was one he was very grateful for.

"At the end of the day, when I reflect on all of the journey that we've been through as a family or as people of Serbia, it's honestly an incredible blessing to be here and very grateful for that," Djokovic said.

Up next in the Round of 16, he will take on either Ben Shelton or Adrian Mannarino at the 2024 Australian Open.

