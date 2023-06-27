Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina recently landed in the UK for the first time since 2021. Kasatkina was banned from contesting Wimbledon and other tournaments organized by the LTA last year.

She is currently competing at the 2023 Eastbourne International and is through to the second round after a straight-sets 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina. After her opening-round match, Daria Kasatkina revealed that she was happy to be allowed back in the country.

“I'm really glad to be back and to have this opportunity to play the tournaments, and Wimbledon included,” she said, as per Express.

Recently, the Russian civilians’ lives came under threat after a coup was staged against the government by the country’s private military company, the Wagner Group.

Tolyatti-born Kasatkina, admitted to being worried about her family and friends trapped in the mayhem. She also said that, while she has been traveling around the world for tournaments, her parents are still living in Russia.

“I have friends in Russia. My family, my parents are still in Russia. Well, as you can see, the last few days it's been a big mess also there,” she said.

The player went on to speak about the emotional turmoil that stemmed from being separated from her loved ones during the last 24 hours of uncertainty.

“Of course, I'm worried. I'm worried for my friends, because my best friends, they actually live in Voronezh. I was pretty worried about that, because they were very scared. So was I, because I couldn't do anything except like to offer them to go to my city, because it's more far so was not involved in the situation,” Daria Kasatkina said.

"They are experiencing way worse situation" – Daria Kasatkina on the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on Ukrainians

Daria Kastakina against Elina Svitolina at the 2023 French Open

Daria Kasatkina has publicly expressed her outrage about war ever since her home country’s invasion in Ukraine.

During her French Open match against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, Kasatkina invited her country’s anti-war icon, singer Zemfira, to her player’s box. Svitolina also praised the Russian for her bold stance against the war and her continued empathy towards the Ukrainians.

After her aforementioned win over Anhelina Kalinina, Daria Kasatkina spoke about the Ukrainians' situation.

“Obviously their experience, Ukrainians, they are experiencing way worse situation, but also, I mean, I can feel the same. I'm very worried for the people I love,” the former World No. 8 said.

Kastakina also expressed her anguish and helplessness about the unfortunate events and lamented the incessant circumstances.

“Feels sh*t, honestly. I'm not gonna hide it. It's tough to, you know, to face the circumstances for such a long time already,” she said.

“It's been a tough year, and we don't know how long it's going to be. Yeah, we have to just follow the news. Honestly, so far I don't see the end. We have to just accept.”

“I'm just trying to be a good human in this scenario. That's all I can do. And do my job as playing tennis. That's it.”

Kasatkina, a 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, will hope for a deep run at the Eastbourne International before she commences her campaign at the SW19. She will face former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the event.

