"My Pokemon Unite Brother" - Nick Kyrgios sends love to Logan Paul, flaunts his Prime bottles collection

Nick Kyrgios gave his "Pokemon Unite Brother" Logan Paul a classy shoutout after the latter's most recent trip Down Under.

The American Youtuber and WWE star was in Perth, Australia, for the filming of the main event Elimination Chamber matches against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley over the weekend. The winner is set to be rewarded with a huge match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been on a sabbatical from the tour. He last featured at the Stuttgart Open in June last year, losing in the first round to Wu Yibing of China.

Kyrgios took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 27), to share a short clip of himself flaunting a pack of Paul's famous Prime energy drink.

Nick Kyrgios gives Logan Paul a shoutout via his Instagram

He went on to appreciate his "Pokemon Unite Brother," and even hoped that he had a good time in Australia.

"Appreciate you, my unite, my Pokemon Unite brother, hope you enjoyed Australia bro," Kyrgios was quoted as saying.

Kyrgios then hilariously hinted at the possibility of joining the WWE star on stage one of these days.

"Next time I'll take one of those RKO's for you," Kyrgios said.

He concluded the clip by commending Paul's viral energy drink, describing it as "delicious."

Nick Kyrgios and Logan Paul set to team up for the upcoming Pokemon Unite Championship Series

Nick Kyrgios and Logan Paul are slated to team up for the upcoming 2024 Pokemon UNITE Championship Series.

An eminent esports event, its inception dates back to 2021 when it was launched. It's a 5v5 battle, where players score points by taking control of their favorite Pokemon and utilizing their skills effectively. The upcoming championship is scheduled to be held in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a $1 million prize pool.

Paul took to his social media recently to announce the news about his new partnership and even conceded that it was Kyrgios who introduced the game to him last year when he appeared on his podcast.

"One year ago, Nick Kyrgios came on my podcast and told me about a Nintendo Switch game called "Pokemon Unite." Given my obsession with Pokemon, I finally started playing & now I’m addicted," Logan Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

They are currently on the lookout for teammates, with Paul extending the invite via social media.

"Nick & I want to compete in the Championship Tournament but we don’t have a team… anyone looking for two strong teammates OR want to form an eSports team with us?" Paul added.

Kyrgios responded to the prospect of them teaming up at the event earlier this month, saying on X:

"Congrats Logan Paul. Guy is dominating WWE and soon to be the Pokémon unite scene. JOMEGALULE2 is waiting."

Both stars are huge fans of Pokemon. Paul has been collecting and selling rare Pokémon cards for years while Kyrgios has reiterated his love for Pokemon during interviews. He even has a couple of Pokémon characters tattooed all over his body.