"My ride or die" - Alexis Ohanian celebrates Serena Williams' 41st birthday with romantic post 

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, took to social media to wish the recently-retired 23-time Grand Slam winner on her 41st birthday.

Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, where she lost in the third round to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Ohanian posted a picture of Williams along with a birthday message.

"My ride or die. Celebrate every day," he captioned his post.

Serena Williams is seemingly enjoying her retirement, recently revealing that she became an assistant coach at her daughter Olympia's soccer practice.

“I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice. And she was so nervous she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an assistant coach (when I can) and clearly I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this,” Williams shared.

"If I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open

During her retirement piece for Vogue magazine, Serena Williams specified that she was 'evolving' away from the sport rather than 'retiring'.

The tennis icon made it clear that family was the most important thing in her life.

"But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter," she said.

Williams also spoke about how much she loves to entertain people and how some of the best moments of her career were before big matches.

"I don’t know how I’m going to be able to look at this magazine when it comes out, knowing that this is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little black girl who just wanted to play tennis. This sport has given me so much. I love to win," she wrote.

"I love the battle. I love to entertain. I’m not sure every player sees it that way, but I love the performance aspect of it—to be able to entertain people week after week," she added. "Some of the happiest times in my life were spent waiting in that hallway in Melbourne, and walking out into Rod Laver Arena with my earphones in and trying to stay focused and drown out the noise but still feeling the energy of the crowd."

