Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, stated that she has never been the type to back down from being political, irrespective of consequences. Riddle, who is a digital content creator and influencer, has been with the ATP star since 2020 and is often found cheering for Fritz during his matches.
Fritz's US Open campaign concluded on Tuesday with a loss to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Even after putting up an extraordinary performance, the American failed to get past the Serb and served him a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win.
In an interview with Vogue during Fritz's run at the US Open, Riddle revealed how she uses her platform to address issues that matter. She stated that not being opinionated on political issues was never an option because of the upbringing she had.
“I came from a very liberal family. My sister is LGBTQ. My little brother relies on Medicaid—he has autism. My mom works in public media. People in my life are affected by [conservative policies]. I’ve always been very outspoken on my social media.”
Riddle added:
“I think it’s just now that I have a bigger platform. People are like, ‘Why are you getting political now?’ I’ve always been like this. Of course I get DMs from really angry Republican women who like tennis, but it’s not a loss in my mind.”
Morgan Riddle also came under fire from fans earlier this year for admitting to leveraging off her boyfriend Taylor Fritz's career.
Taylor Fritz on girlfriend Morgan Riddle's positive influence
Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met in June 2020 on the online dating app Raya, and have stuck by each other since. Fritz, during his Wimbledon campaign in July, spoke about how having her by his side has only helped him grow and prosper professionally and personally.
In an interview after Fritz's win over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal, the current world No. 4 said:
“There's been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier. Almost like kind of just mother me in a way," Taylor Fritz said. (via ESPN)
Even though the American has not been able to advance to a Grand Slam final this year, he had a stunning season marked by two ATP titles on grass (Boss Open and Eastbourne Open).