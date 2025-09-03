Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, stated that she has never been the type to back down from being political, irrespective of consequences. Riddle, who is a digital content creator and influencer, has been with the ATP star since 2020 and is often found cheering for Fritz during his matches.

Ad

Fritz's US Open campaign concluded on Tuesday with a loss to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Even after putting up an extraordinary performance, the American failed to get past the Serb and served him a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win.

In an interview with Vogue during Fritz's run at the US Open, Riddle revealed how she uses her platform to address issues that matter. She stated that not being opinionated on political issues was never an option because of the upbringing she had.

Ad

Trending

“I came from a very liberal family. My sister is LGBTQ. My little brother relies on Medicaid—he has autism. My mom works in public media. People in my life are affected by [conservative policies]. I’ve always been very outspoken on my social media.”

Riddle added:

“I think it’s just now that I have a bigger platform. People are like, ‘Why are you getting political now?’ I’ve always been like this. Of course I get DMs from really angry Republican women who like tennis, but it’s not a loss in my mind.”

Ad

Morgan Riddle also came under fire from fans earlier this year for admitting to leveraging off her boyfriend Taylor Fritz's career.

Taylor Fritz on girlfriend Morgan Riddle's positive influence

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met in June 2020 on the online dating app Raya, and have stuck by each other since. Fritz, during his Wimbledon campaign in July, spoke about how having her by his side has only helped him grow and prosper professionally and personally.

Ad

In an interview after Fritz's win over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal, the current world No. 4 said:

“There's been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier. Almost like kind of just mother me in a way," Taylor Fritz said. (via ESPN)

Even though the American has not been able to advance to a Grand Slam final this year, he had a stunning season marked by two ATP titles on grass (Boss Open and Eastbourne Open).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More