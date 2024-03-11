"My two assistants": Ana Ivanovic's husband Bastian Schweinsteiger jokes with Serb and American ski racer Lindsey Vonn as they attend Oscars 2024

Ana Ivanovic's husband and former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, playfully referred to the Serb and American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn as his "assistants" as they attended the 2024 Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, took place on Sunday, March 10. The ceremony was hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The star-studded event was attended by numerous celebrities, including tennis players Roger Federer and Ana Ivanovic. While Federer was accompanied by his wife, Mirka, Ivanovic was joined by her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger.

American former World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn, was also present at the Oscars. She shared a humorous video on social media from a pre-Oscars event featuring herself, Ivanovic, and Schweinsteiger.

"And the Oscars goes to.... @bastianschweinsteiger and his assistants @anaivanovic and me 😂 ," Vonn captioned her Instagram story.

In the video, Schweinsteiger playfully pretends to have won an Oscar and humorously refers to Ivanovic and Vonn as his "assistants" while thanking his home country, Germany. Ana Ivanovic then took to social media to re-share the video.

"Hello, live from the Oscars. My two assistants. Thank you so much. This goes to all the Germans back home. I love you all. I love you all. You wanna say something?" Schweinsteiger said.

Screen grab of Ivanovic's Instagram stories

Ana Ivanovic also took to social media to share a photo of herself in a vibrant yellow dress, paired with elegant minimal jewelry and a sleek black clutch. She also shared a picture of herself alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger on their way to the Oscars main event.

"Ready," Ivanovic captioned her Instagram story.

"Off to the Oscars," she wrote.

Screen grab of Ivanovic's Instagram stories

Ana Ivanovic on her retirement: "It was the right decision"

Ana Ivanovic pictured at the press conference in 2017

Throughout her career, Ana Ivanovic has won 15 WTA Tour singles titles, including a Grand Slam singles title at the 2008 French Open. She also reached the World No. 1 ranking, holding that position for 12 weeks.

The year 2008 was a standout year for Ivanovic. She kicked off the season with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, followed by a title run at the Indian Wells. Ivanovic then continued her title-winning streak by clinching both the French Open and Linz Open titles.

During her Grand Slam title-winning campaign, the Serb defeated the likes of Sofia Arvidsson, Lucie Safarova, Caroline Wozniacki, and Petra Cetkovska to secure her spot in the last eight.

In the quarterfinals, Ana Ivanovic defeated Patty Schnyder 6-3, 6-2 before besting compatriot Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. The final match saw Ivanovic defeat Dinara Safina 6–4, 6–3 to win the 2008 French Open. This victory also propelled her to the World No. 1 ranking.

In December 2016, Ivanovic announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 29. Reflecting on her decision, Ivanovic recently expressed contentment with her "decision", emphasizing the time and joy she gets in spending time with her family consisting of her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and their three sons.

"No, it was the right decision at that time and I now have my beautiful family and still play some tennis from time to time of course," Ivanovic posted on X (formerly Twitter).

