Roger Federer and wife Mirka turn heads at Oscars 2024, grace the red carpet in glamorous outfits

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, graced the 2024 Oscars, impeccably dressed to the nines in their dazzling attire.

Federer has been in San Francisco over the past few days for the announcement of the 2025 Laver Cup being held in the city at the Chase Center, which is the home of the NBA team Golden State Warriors.

The Swiss legend has been making the most of his time in California, spending time with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at their home court, enjoying a night out with the men's tennis team at Stanford University, and indulging in a playful scooter ride around San Francisco.

On Sunday, March 10, Roger Federer made his way to the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles for the 2024 Oscars. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was accompanied by his wife, Mirka, and the couple radiated elegance as they posed together on the red carpet.

The former World No. 1 looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with a white coat and black pants, while Mirka complemented his outfit in a black dress with a white Peter Pan collar, matching buttons, and white accents on the sleeves.

Typically competing at the Indian Wells Masters during this time of year, before his retirement, Federer humorously remarked about seizing the opportunity to spend the night with the stars alongside his wife.

"I was invited, and usually I had many things to do around that date, so I told myself, why not spend the night at the Oscars with my wife and see the stars?" he said during a red carpet interview.

Roger Federer on parenting his four children with wife Mirka: "We try to guide them in the right direction, but we also got to let them fly on their own"

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have four children together - twin daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene, and twin sons, Leo and Lenny.

In a recent interview, the Swiss legend shared his best piece of parenting advice, highlighting the importance of making sure that his children knew they were loved.

The former World No. 1 also opened up about his and Mirka's efforts to strike the delicate balance between guiding their children on the right path while also allowing them room for independence.

"So, we have twin boys that are 10 almost and twin girls that are almost 15,” Federer told NBC Bay Area. "I think it is important to give them the love (so) that they know you were there when they were young."

"And then, of course, now as they’re growing older, we try to give them the right advice and guide them in the right direction, but we also got to let them fly on their own. And it’s hard, hard as parents, but I try my best," he added.

Federer then shed light on his relationship with his children, revealing that while they shared a great dynamic, they also encountered "little battles" when they resisted his guidance.

"We have a great relationship, but we also have our little battles, you know. They don’t listen to me all day, every day, but it’s okay. We keep on trying. We try to do our best," he said.

