WATCH: Roger Federer shares warm embrace with Steph Curry on visit to Golden State Warriors’ home court, joins team huddle for 'Just Us' chant

Roger Federer recently bumped into Steph Curry during a visit to Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California.

Federer recently announced Chase Center as the venue for the 2025 Laver Cup. This year, the exhibition event will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin from September 20-22.

After the announcement, the Swiss met team members of seven-time NBA champions the Golden State Warriors. He posed for photographs and embraced everyone, including star player Steph Curry. He also huddled with the team for the customary 'Just Us' chant.

Later, the 20-time Grand Slam champion attempted shooting a few hoops, scoring a perfect four out of four. The official Golden State Warriors account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video clip of the Swiss' time inside the Chase Center arena.

Roger Federer: "San Francisco with what the Golden State Warriors did is a big sports town"

Roger Federer (R) with San Francisco Mayor London Breed (C)and Brandon Schneider at Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

During the Laver Cup launch event at Chase Center, NBC asked Roger Federer about his thoughts on picking the city as the host for the 2025 Laver Cup.

"I think there's a lot of tennis fans in this area. I think San Francisco with what the Golden State Warriors did is a big sports town I believe," the Swiss replied.

Federer rued the discontinuation of the Pacific Coast Championships (ATP 250) in 2013. The event was founded in 1889 and was hosted at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, before being dropped from the calendar.

"We've had some great tournaments in San Jose down the street for a very long time, for I'd say over 150 years maybe and we lost that tournament like ten years ago. So, I don't think we have any more tennis over here," he said.

The Swiss also expressed excitement about the Laver Cup coming to a spectacular arena like the Chase Center.

"Of course, having a state-of-the-art stadium like this is super cool and just being playing again on the West Coast which is an area in tennis that has lost it a little bit. We have a very strong Indian Wells, so it's a way to bring it back," the 20-time Grand Slam champion added.

