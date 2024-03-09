Roger Federer has offered an insight into his family dynamic, shedding light on his relationship with his and wife Mirka's four children.

Federer is currently in San Francisco for the announcement of the Laver Cup's 2025 edition, which will be hosted in the city. The event will be held at the Chase Center, home of the renowned NBA team, the Golden State Warriors.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area, Roger Federer stated that he was looking forward to exploring the city upon his return in 2025. He also shared that his twin daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene, as well as his twin sons, Lenny and Leo, had already expressed their desire to join him in San Francisco for the 2025 Laver Cup.

"I hope so. When I left home yesterday, I told them I’m going to San Francisco. They were like, ‘San Francisco? Why?’ I’m like, 'Well, Laver Cup is going there.’ They’re like, ‘Please make sure we can also come.’ So the kids definitely want to come, they’ve told me already, so we just got to figure it out with school at the time," he said.

When asked for his best parenting advice, the 20-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the importance of ensuring that his children knew they were loved. He also pointed out that, as they grew older, it was necessary for him and Mirka to provide guidance and support while also giving them the independence and space to grow.

"So, we have twin boys that are 10 almost and twin girls that are almost 15,” Federer said. "I think it is important to give them the love [so] that they know you were there when they were young."

"And then, of course, now as they’re growing older, we try to give them the right advice and guide them in the right direction, but we also got to let them fly on their own. And it’s hard, hard as parents but I try my best," he added.

Additionally, Federer shed light on his relationship with his children, mentioning the great dynamic they shared but also acknowledging their occasional "little battles," as his children weren't always keen on listening to him.

"We have a great relationship, but we also have our little battles, you know. They don’t listen to me all day, every day, but it’s okay, we keep on trying. We try to do our best," he said.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka's four children have all developed an interest in tennis

Roger Federer with wife Mirka (R), Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka's four children have all developed an interest in tennis. Last year, the Swiss legend disclosed that his sons, Leo and Lenny, practiced tennis four times a week. He expressed concern about his sons' demanding training schedule, as it left them with limited time to pursue other interests.

"I think everything has moved forward. I'm seeing this with my children right now. My nine-year-old sons are now scheduled to play tennis four times a week. I think that's too much. When is there still time for the other things?" he said in Oct. 2023 (via GQ).

The former World No. 1 previously also shared that his twin sons had enjoyed a training camp at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca, while his twin daughters had visited John McEnroe's academy in East Hampton.

Regarding his own role in his children's training, Federer clarified that he preferred to support them "not as a coach at all, but more as a dad."

