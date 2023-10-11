Roger Federer recently opened up about his desire to wholeheartedly support his children's tennis aspirations and assume a mentoring role in their journey.

Federer has been open about his twin daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene, as well as twin sons, Leo and Lenny, developing an interest in tennis. The 42-year-old, who retired from professional tennis in September last year, recently took part in a private tennis session with his wife Mirka and their children while vacationing in Japan.

In an interview with GQ, the 20-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that tennis still played a significant role in his life due to his children's keen interest in the sport. He opened up about his desire to support his kids in their tennis endeavors by serving as a mentor and providing valuable tips.

"Because my children also play tennis, I am still on the court a lot and of course I want to support them. Not as a coach at all, but more as a dad who can give them very good tips," he said. (Translated from German)

Federer also mentioned that his presence at tennis events enabled him to stay engaged with the sport. Notably, the former World No. 1 was honored at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year. He recently also made an appearance at the Laver Cup in Vancouver.

"Of course, I'm also represented at many big tennis events and I'm super happy to continue to be there. After all, this is my second home and my second family," he said.

Roger Federer: "My children are 9 and 14, so the next few years will be super exciting and crucial in our family"

Roger Federer shared that he had contemplated the idea of taking on a commentary role post-retirement, but had distanced himself from the idea for now. However, he expressed his intention to remain connected to tennis in some form or another.

"After my career ended, I briefly considered whether I should perhaps comment on tennis power. I've gotten away from that for now, but who knows what will happen next. I will remain loyal to the sport forever, simply because of the great people I associate with it. Exactly in what role remains to be seen," he said.

Looking ahead to his future goals, the 20-time Grand Slam champion conveyed his anticipation for the upcoming years as his children, aged 9 and 14, entered a crucial and exciting phase in their lives.

Federer also emphasized his desire to be actively involved in their development and provide his support in any way he could.

"My children are 9 and 14, so the next few years will of course be super exciting and crucial in our family. I want to be there for them, watch them grow up and help them in every way as best I can," he said.

