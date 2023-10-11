Roger Federer recently shed a light on his sons' demanding tennis schedule, highlighting the evolving and increasingly challenging nature of the sport in recent years.

Federer and his wife Mirka share four children, twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene, and twin sons Leo and Lenny. Last month, the 20-time Grand Slam disclosed that all four of his children have developed an interest in tennis, with his daughters visiting John McEnroe's academy in East Hampton, and his twin sons attending a training camp at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca.

In a featured interview with GQ, the 42-year-old discussed the increasingly demanding nature of professional tennis. He mentioned that that he had noticed this change in his own children, sharing that his nine-year-old sons now follow a rigorous training regimen, practicing four times a week.

The former World No. 1 expressed concerns about the intensity of his sons' schedule, pointing out that it left them with limited time for other activities.

"I think everything has moved forward. I'm seeing this with my children right now. My nine-year-old sons are now scheduled to play tennis four times a week. I think that's too much. When is there still time for the other things?" Federer said. (Translated from German)

"You always intervene earlier in order to ideally prepare the characters for what is to come. That can be positive and negative, but I'm more cautious," he added.

Roger Federer sheds lights on what it takes to become a professional tennis player

Roger Federer

Roger Federer disclosed that pursuing a career as a professional tennis player required both a strong determination and a dependable team. He particularly highlighted the need for dedicated coaches during a player's formative years.

"A great will and a great team. You usually have several coaches throughout your life and career. You need someone who basically trains you as a baby to give you the motivation to even go out on the pitch," he said.

The former World No. 1 also mentioned the challenges of life on tour, including extensive travel, isolation, fatigue, and potential injuries, reiterating the need for a strong support system.

"After all, you travel a lot during your career and are often only surrounded by your own team. You are tired, homesick and perhaps struggling with an injury. You need support," he added.

Furthermore, Federer acknowledged the demanding nature of professional sports, highlighting the sacrifices that athletes have to make, such as missing time with family and friends and enduring little sleep and constant travel.

"Because everything is demanded of you and you have to give up a lot. The weekend with friends, the special time with the family. Added to this is little sleep, constant being on the move and the immense pressure to perform. Every athlete knows that you can't always win," he said.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins