Roger Federer arrives in Wimbledon for special ceremony alongside wife Mirka

Legendary tennis icon and former World No. 1 Roger Federer has arrived at Wimbledon for a special ceremony to commemorate his illustrious career. The All-England Club will honor Federer today (Tuesday, June 4), in a ceremony held on Centre Court, which witnessed his remarkable triumphs over the years.

The excitement surrounding the event soared as Wimbledon's official Twitter handle shared a picture of Federer's grand entrance, accompanied by a cheerful "Good morning" caption. The Swiss maestro was also accompanied by his wife Mirka during the visit.

Although the 41-year-old Swiss tennis icon announced his retirement in September last year, he has largely stayed away from the sport since bidding an emotional farewell at the Laver Cup. However, Federer was previously recognized for his achievements at the grass-court tournament in Halle just last month.

Wimbledon holds a special place in his heart, as it marked the beginning of his remarkable journey towards greatness when he secured his first-ever Grand Slam title at SW19 back in 2003.

Notably, Federer's outstanding run at Wimbledon saw him reach an astonishing seven consecutive finals from 2003 to 2009, emerging victorious in five of those encounters from 2003 to 2007. Furthermore, the tournament witnessed the culmination of his Major finals career, as Federer battled it out in the championship match in 2019.

As Wimbledon prepares to pay tribute to Roger Federer's phenomenal career, fans and tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate reliving the magical moments that defined his legacy at this hallowed tournament.

Roger Federer's unmatched Wimbledon legacy with 8 titles

Roger Federer has dominated Wimbledon scenes over the past 15 years. Following his first Grand Slam victory at the tournament in 2003, Federer emerged as the champion for the next four years. Although he came close to claiming a sixth consecutive title in 2008, he was defeated by Rafael Nadal in a match widely regarded as one of the greatest ever played.

Federer's success at Wimbledon is unparalleled, with a remarkable career win/loss record of 96-12 from his 20 appearances at Wimbledon (SW19). In addition to eight Wimbledon titles, the Swiss icon has reached four finals, one semifinal, and four quarterfinals, boasting a record of 8-4 in finals, 12-1 in semis, and 13-4 in quarters.

The Swiss' most recent Wimbledon title came in 2017, where he beat Marin Cilic in the final to win his 19th Grand Slam title. He reached the final in 2019, falling to Novak Djokovic. In his last SW19 appearance in 2021, Roger Federer reached the quarterfinals before falling to Hubert Hurkacz.

With eight titles to his name, no other man has won more trophies at Wimbledon in the Open Era than the 20-time Grand Slam champion. However, Djokovic can match his tally this year.

