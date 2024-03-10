Roger Federer was recently spotted enjoying an electric scooter ride in San Francisco, California, with a vibe similar to the Fast and Furious movies. He cruised to the music of Hans Zimmer's iconic 'Dune' soundtrack.

Federer retired from tennis in 2022 after playing his final professional match at the Laver Cup alongside his long-time rival Rafael Nadal. Since then, he has mostly stayed out of the tennis spotlight, making only a few appearances here and there.

Currently, the Swiss is in San Francisco for work related to the Laver Cup, of which he is a co-founder. He's promoting it in the city as the iconic Chase Center, home to the NBA team Golden State Warriors, will be the venue for the team tournament in September 2025.

The 20-time Major champion is having the time of his life on US soil. He recently had the chance to meet Steph Curry on Saturday (March 9) during the team's training session before catching its NBA match against the San Antonio Spurs.

Roger Federer then shared a video on his Instagram account a day later, showing him cycling around the Bay Area while vibing with Hans Zimmer's iconic 'Dune' soundtrack - Worm Ride.

"Back at it fast and furious. Bay Area edition," he wrote in the caption.

Roger Federer: "Bay Area fans will love the way Laver Cup brings together world’s top players"

Federer had a conversation with NBC shortly after the announcement of the 2025 Laver Cup being held in San Francisco from September 19-21, 2025. The Swiss expressed his belief that the Bay Area will embrace the event and appreciate how it brings together top tennis players from around the world as teammates.

"Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world’s top players as teammates," Federer said. "They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn’t exist anywhere else."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added:

"Many tennis players are NBA fans themselves. They will be excited to perform for the first time in one the world’s most spectacular arenas, and home to the Warriors."

There's a strong possibility that Federer might become a Laver Cup captain in 2025, as current Team Europe and Team World captains Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe are approaching their final season this year in Berlin. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

