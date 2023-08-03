During a press conference at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray reflected on the high-octane final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this year.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was the first British player to have triumphed at a Grand Slam since Freddy Perry in 1936, having won the 2012 US Open. Murray also ended the 77-year-long wait for a British Wimbledon champion as he beat Novak Djokovic in 2013 in the final at SW19, the only player before Alcaraz to achieve that feat.

Speaking to the press, Murray talked about his learnings from watching the Wimbledon final, where he was in attendance in person. The three-time Grand Slam champion also commented that the Wimbledon final taught Alcaraz a lot while playing against Djokovic as the Spaniard ultimately prevailed in five sets to stun the four-time defending champion.

"I learned a lot watching those two. Obviously, as the match went on, I thought they both played better and better and you could almost see Alcaraz learning as the match was going on. It could have gone either way to be honest it was so tight," Murray said.

In light of that, Andy Murray's mother Judy took to Twitter to urge the younger generation of players to follow her son's example and analyse top players and their matches. She also included her other son, former doubles World No. 1 and seven-time doubles Grand Slam winner Jamie Murray in the mix, implying that he was just as inquisitive as his brother Andy.

"So few aspiring young players watch and analyse matches on tv or in person these days. Surely the best way to learn what your sport will demand of you at the top level, is to study the greats of your sport. My two are still learning," Judy Murray tweeted.

Andy Murray clinches a victory five years after breaking down at Citi Open

Andy Murray celebrates his win against Brandon Nakashima at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray rejoiced in victory as he marked his return to the Mubadala Citi DC Open, five years after breaking down at the same event in 2018. Murray was awarded a first-round bye and commenced his campaign against Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the 2023 edition. He clinched the first-set tiebreak and sealed a straight-sets 7-6(5), 6-4 win to secure his spot in the second round.

The Brit had initially considered retiring from professional tennis in 2019 after a gruelling hip injury, hindered his performance. It was due to the same injury that Murray had withdrawn from the 2018 Citi Open in Washington.

Following his win in the second round on Wednesday, Murray will face off against top seed Taylor Fritz in the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open. World No. 9 Fritz faced compatriot Zachary Svajda in the second round, after receiving a bye in the opening round. The top seed proved to be too good for World No. 233 as he clinched the contest 6-3, 6-3 without much fuss.

