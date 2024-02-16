"My valentine forever" - Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden shares heartwarming message for girlfriend Catherine Holt on Valentine's Day

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine Holt recently shared adorable pictures of themselves to mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The couple posted pictures of themselves hugging and smiling, along with heartfelt captions. Jaden called Holt his "valentine forever", while the latter said she was "lucky" to have him.

Jaden and Holt are both University of Southern California (USC) students. Jaden has been a baseball pitcher for the University of Southern California Trojans since 2018. The two have been dating for over a year and have frequently given glimpses of their relationship on their respective social media accounts.

On Wednesday, February 14, Jaden and Catherine took to their Instagram stories to wish each other a happy Valentine’s Day. Jaden posted a selfie of the two embracing each other.

"My valentine forever 💗" he captioned the post.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden on Instagram

Catherine also posted a picture of the two sharing a hug and wrote:

"I’m lucky you’re mine💗"

Jaden then reshared her story on his Instagram account and added:

"I love you 💗"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi on Instagram

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in September 2023 and also rang in the new year together.

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come!" Jaden wrote on Instagram.

"Here’s to 2024 with you," Holt wrote.

Catherine Holt on Instagram

They have also enjoyed some fun outings, such as a trip to Disneyland, where they wore matching sweatshirts and Mickey Mouse ears.

"Twins forever ❤️," Jaden posted on his Instagram story.

Jaden Agassi and his girlfriend's Instagram stories

Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf secure $1 million prize in Pickleball Slam 2 victory over John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf secured the $1 million prize by defeating John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam 2 final, which was held at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on February 4.

In the initial doubles match, Agassi teamed up with compatriot Jack Sock, defeating McEnroe and James Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. The following mixed doubles match saw Graf and Sock triumph 9-11, 11-8, 17-5 against Sharapova and Blake.

Graf and Agassi secured victory in the final match, prevailing 11-7, 13-11 against Sharapova and McEnroe, ultimately claiming the $1 million prize pool.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi