Rafael Nadal joined the likes of the US President Donald Trump, football legend Lionel Messi, Hollywood personality Will Smith, among others, to attend the inaugural event of the American Business Forum in Miami. The latest announcement garnered reactions from fans who didn't hold back to take a dig at the Spaniard. Rafael Nadal, one of the three tennis titans, has ruled the sporting realm since 2005, when he won his first Major title. Over the years, his dominance on the court earned him 22 Grand Slam titles and the most French Open wins in history. He retired at the Davis Cup in 2024 but continues to be associated with his sport, and also provides top-level guidance to the up-and-coming generations in his eponymous academy in Mallorca. As per recent news, Nadal joined the star-studded squad comprising Donald Trump, footballer Messi, actor and rapper Will Smith, and others as they will head to the Kaseya Center in Miami for the American Business Forum's inaugural event. Nadal's addition to the event left several fans infuriated and confused, with some sharing that their view of the Spaniard went down, while others wondered whether he had always been a right-winger. One fan expressed disappointment, writing:&quot;Oh man, my view of Nadal just went way down&quot;Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennisAnother fan thought that it was a way of using sports to improve the reputation of a government, a practice commonly known as sportwashing. &quot;Sportwashing-American version&quot;Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennisAnother fan chimed in, wondering why the 14-time French Open champion would sign up for it if it’s just for the money.&quot;Seriously why the fuck would nadal attend this? I get it’s for money, but how much more do you fucking need?? You’re literally Rafael Nadal&quot;Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennisHere are some other reactions:&quot;Idk Nadal has always given me extremely conservative vibes. I’m not surprised. He would and still gives opinions which are supported by the majority; especially men,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Goddammit, Rafa,&quot; a fan commented. Rafael Nadal once spoke in contempt about Donald Trump when he became President in 2017Nadal at the Winners Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: GettyRafael Nadal was enjoying his prime in 2017, winning his third US Open title and ending the year as No. 1, toppling Andy Murray. While he was making strides on the court, the Spaniard shared his views on Trump's talking style after he won the 2016 Presidential election against Democrat Hillary Clinton. In an interview with El Español, the 39-year-old asserted that the President’s way of speaking clashed with his values and came across as very uninviting, as he followed the Presidential campaign from afar. &quot;I have followed as far as I could from a distance. It is a subject that is far from me and I don't know it very well either. I have been in the United States when Trump was campaigning. It is true that I don't like the way he speaks because it is not the style that I appreciate, his way of expressing himself... As I am not an arrogant person, it is not my style.&quot;Nadal next contested at the 2017 Australian Open in the hopes of winning his second title in Melbourne, but Roger Federer claimed it instead.