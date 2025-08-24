"My wife, & my children are my safe space" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova gets emotional over family amid personal turmoil

Julia Lemigova, wife of tennis legend Martina Navratilova and star of The Real Housewives of Miami, shared that her "safe space" lies with her children and farm animals. Lemigova is currently navigating personal turmoil amid swirling rumors of infidelity.

Lemigova has seen a dramatic rise in scrutiny during Season 7. Her public fallout with long-time friends Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura has played out under intense media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Lemigova also weathered persistent cheating rumors, including claims of an affair with Captain Sandy Yawn. The allegation, however, has been debunked as unfounded.

In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Lemigova opened up about what keeps her centered during RHOM’s chaos.

"I do my best to stay grounded... I know who I am. But my wife, my children, my boys, my daughters, my animals, they are my safe space. They are what gives me my energy and emotional well-being," Martina Navratilova's wife Lemigova said.

Lemigova, a devoted animal lover, often finds comfort in caring for her farm animals alongside her family. She frequently posts about her farm’s goats, cows, donkeys, and dogs.

"I'm a very proud mom and so is Martina Navratilova" - The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova first met in 2000 and reunited in 2008, eventually marrying in December 2014. After Navratilova’s recovery from cancer in 2023, the couple fulfilled a long-held dream by adopting two young sons in 2024, expanding their blended family of four amid public attention.

In an exclusive conversation with OK! Magazine, Lemigova conveyed the deep joy their children bring. She described herself and 68-year-old Navratilvoa as proud moms who cherish sharing their lives and capturing the boys' growth.

"I'm a very proud mom and so is Martina... I'm so happy to be able to share our life, our family and to show the people who we really are. Also, I love that I will always have those memories," Lemigova said.

"The footage will always be there and I can see the boys grow. They're so much bigger now. You all will get to see them smile more and say more things," she added.

Further, Lemigova admitted that she is "super emotional" and not the type to hide behind a facade. She explained that what viewers see on RHOM is her authentic self, both on and off camera.

