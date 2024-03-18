Daniil Medvedev gave a humorous shout-out to his wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, after recording his second consecutive Indian Wells final loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

On Sunday, March 18, Medvedev and Alcaraz locked horns in a blockbuster rematch of last year's title clash at the Masters 1000 event. Alcaraz delivered a commanding performance in the final, beating the Russian 7-6(5), 6-1 in one hour and 42 minutes to successfully defend his title.

With his win, the World No. 2 also brought an end to the title drought he had experienced since triumphing at the Wimbledon Championships last year. He notched his fifth Masters 1000 title and 13th tour-level title overall.

Following his loss, Daniil Medvedev expressed his gratitude for the support he had received throughout the tournament, both in person from the audience and from his family and friends back home.

The World No. 4 revealed that his wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, were on a plane during the final, presumably en route to join him for the Miami Open. He hilariously suggested that they didn't give him the power to pull off the win because they had "no energy" in the air.

"Thanks to everyone who supported me through these two weeks. Through TV, my family, friends. My wife and daughter were in the plane. Maybe they didn't give me power today because they were in the plane so they were in the air, no energy," he said during the trophy presentation.

"Yeah, thanks to everybody who supported, it's because of you that I continue to play," he added.

Despite the loss, Medvedev maintained a positive outlook, expressing his love for the Indian Wells Masters and conveying his determination to perform even better in 2025.

"Then I want to thank this beautiful tournament, Tommy, the organizers. I love coming back, to play is tough still, but I really love it here. I love to come back, I always look forward to come back so I really look forward to next year, try to do better," Daniil Medvedev said.

"It's an amazing tournament and I feel like every year, you improve guys so thanks a lot for doing this for the players and lets continue improving together," he added.

Daniil Medvedev heads to Miami Open as the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz set to be the top seed

Daniil Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner to win the 2023 Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will both be in action at the 2024 Miami Open next. Medvedev will enter the Masters 1000 event as the defending champion, having claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jannik Sinner in the final last year.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will set off on his quest to complete the Sunshine Double as the top seed, following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament.

The likes of Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, and Taylor Fritz will feature in the star-studded lineup at the tournament, battling it out at the second Masters 1000 event of the season.