"I’m sorry I won’t experience some of the best fans in the world" - Novak Djokovic confirms Miami Open withdrawal citing schedule balance

Novak Djokovic has confirmed the reports that he will be sitting out the 2024 Miami Open, meaning the Serb will be entering the clay season this year without a single title to his name.

Djokovic was in action at Indian Wells this week, where he faced an unexpected loss against Luca Nardi in the third round. Prior to that, he had lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open, falling to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

While a month had elapsed between these two tournaments, the World No. 1 did not play anywhere during that period, opting to skip the Middle East swing that he usually plays in.

As fans were expecting to see him in Miami, reports emerged from Serbia that he had decided against playing at the second Masters 1000 event of the year. And on Saturday, Djokovic himself acknowledged their veracity, taking to social media to proclaim that he will not be making an appearance there.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion cited his scheduling balance as the main reason, stating that now that he was at the late stage of his career, he wanted to balance his professional and private lives better. Djokovic also apologized to the fans in Miami, ruing the fact that he will not get to experience the highly passionate crowd this year around.

"Hi Miami! Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year. At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!" Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Novak Djokovic is a six-time winner at the Miami Open, having last won the title there in 2016. He has also skipped the last three years, with the Serb's final appearance at the tournament coming back in 2019.

Where is Novak Djokovic likely to be in action next?

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 9

Following his Miami Open withdrawal, it is likely that Novak Djokovic kickstarts his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The entry schedule of the tournament has already been published, and includes the World No. 1 at the moment.

Also making a comeback at the tournament will be Djokovic's arch-rival and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who also withdrew from Miami due to injury.

Monte-Carlo has not been a happy hunting ground for the World No. 1, as he has won the event only twice (2013 and 2015) in 16 attempts so far, well below his usual standards. In the last three years, he has also failed to reach the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event.

