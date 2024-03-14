Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024 days after shock Indian Wells upset: Reports

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming 2024 Miami Open just days following his premature exit in Indian Wells, as per reports.

Djokovic recently contested the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where was the top seed and one of the favorites to win the title. After receiving an opening-round bye, the Serb defeated Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the second round. He, however, suffered a shocking upset to lucky loser Luca Nardi, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the third round on Monday, March 11.

The defeat to the World No. 123 was one of Novak Djokovic’s worst in his career, given it was his first-ever loss against a lucky loser.

In his Indian Wells press conference following the setback, the Serb cast doubt over his Miami Open participation.

"Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next," he said about his Miami Open appearance.

It has now been reported that the Serb has pulled out of the Masters 1000 event. Sasa Ozmo, a tennnis journalist based in Belgrade, announced the news on social media.

Novak Djokovic on his Indian Wells exit: "I really wanted to do well; But wasn't meant to be"

The Serb pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

In his Indian Wells press conference, Novak Djokovic also reflected on his uncharacteristic loss to Luca Nardi and his discouraging start to the 2024 season.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has participated in three tournaments so far this year – the United Cup, the Australian Open, and the Indian Wells Masters, but has yet to win a title. He has registered just nine wins against three losses.

At the Melbourne Slam, the Serb, who was in pursuit of a record 11th title, was outclassed by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. At the United Cup, the Serbian team failed to make it past the quarterfinals.

"I do play fewer tournaments, so I'm more selective with my schedule. So of course, it's not great feeling when you, you know, drop out very early in the tournament," he said in the aforementioned press conference.

Novak Djokovic competed in Indian Wells after a five-year gap. The five-time tournament champion said that he was hoping for a successful campaign in the desert.

"And especially here, I haven't played five years. I really wanted to do well. But wasn't meant to be. We move on," he added.

