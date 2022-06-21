Nadal always finds a solution at the most difficult moment of the match: Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have already produced some nail-biting matches, starting with their first meeting at the Canadian Open in 2019. The two have faced each other six times, with the Spaniard leading 5-1 head-to-head.

Among the six meetings were two blockbuster Grand Slam blockbuster finals, with both of them going the distance. The first was at the 2019 US Open where the Russian fought hard after losing the first two sets and forced the match into a decider. Eventually, Nadal won the match 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to lift his 19th Major title.

The second Grand Slam meeting between the pair was even more nerve-shredding and took place at the Australian Open earlier this year. Nadal was aiming to become the first man to reach 21 Grand Slam titles, but looked far from his best as the Russian took the first two sets. Even in the third set, Nadal was down 2-3 and 0-40 when he shifted gears and made one of the most spectacular comebacks in the history of tennis to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator Rafael Nadal winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at 35 years old by coming back from 2 sets down and 2-3, 0-40 in the third and physically wearing down a 25-year-old ranked No. 2 in the world after more than 5 hours is quite simply the most amazing feat in tennis history.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Diario de Mallorca, World No. 1 Medvedev looked back at the epic final and hailed the 22-time Grand Slam champion for his fighting spirit.

"We both played a great game. He was stronger than me. I had a unique opportunity with two sets to love, 3-2 and 0-40. But he played amazing. These things happen in tennis. It is not the first time that someone has lost a match that they are winning, especially against Nadal," Medvedev said, adding, "His talent and his way of fighting are incredible. He always finds a solution at the most difficult moment of the match. It is very difficult to play against him."

Daniil Medvedev to defend his title in Mallorca

Daniil Medvedev won the inaugural Mallorcan Open last year.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has reached Spain's Mallorca to participate in the Mallorca Championships. When the event made its debut last year, the Russian defeated America's Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 in the final to win his first grass-court title.

After losing to Marin Cilic in the fourth round of the French Open, Medvedev competed in two grass-court tournaments — 's-Hertogenbosch and Halle Open. Both events saw him reach the finals without dropping a set and then lose the title clashes in straight sets.

The 26-year-old is looking to go a step further and win his first title of the year in Mallorca. He admits that he needs to improve but at the same time is content about having reached two finals.

"I will try to win. In my last two tournaments, I have reached the final, which is not too bad. It means that you have been better than many of your rivals, but I did not play well enough. I will have to improve to win the tournament," said Medvedev.

In his first match, Medvedev will face compatriot Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday.

