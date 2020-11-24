Roger Federer has been absent from the tour for close to 10 months, which means he hasn't yet had the experience of playing without spectators. And former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova is interested in seeing how the 20-time Grand Slam champion reacts when he returns to the court in 2021 and is made to play in empty stadiums.

Roger Federer has not competed since losing in the semifinals of the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old underwent two surgeries on his right knee - one in February and another in June - but as per his most recent interviews he is on track to return at the start of next year.

"I think everyone is looking forward to seeing him," Hantuchova said. "It's great to see him practicing as well."

"To me, I thought for someone like Novak and Rafa, it must be so difficult to suddenly play without all that support and the fans and the energy they get from the crowd," she added. "They handled that really well so it's going to be interesting to see how Roger reacts to that. It's going to be something new for him, even though Australia maybe will be played with a crowd - I don't know, we'll see."

Since the tour resumed in August, several tournaments, including the US Open and last week's ATP Finals in London, have been played behind closed doors. Tennis Australia are currently in discussions with Victorian officials regarding the schedule of the Australian Open, and have proposed to have limited fans on-site at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam of the 2021 calendar.

Novak Djokovic will break Roger Federer's record of most weeks at World No. 1: Daniela Hantuchova

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Daniela Hantuchova, who is now an analyst with Amazon Prime, believes that Novak Djokovic will break Roger Federer's record for most weeks at World No. 1. The Swiss has been on top of the world rankings for a total of 310 weeks, while Djokovic is currently spending his 296th week as the world's top-ranked player.

If Djokovic remains No. 1 till 8 March 2021, which is looking like a very likely possibility at this stage, he will overtake Roger Federer's tally. And Hantuchova gave her detailed reasons why the Serb is in pole position to get there.

"Yeah I think so, just because he's younger, fresher and his fitness levels are higher than I've ever seen," the Slovak said. "He's got that hunger, that motivation inside of him which I really find so admirable, for all three guys, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic."

"To still have that hunger after everything they've achieved, I do believe they're better because of each other, they keep pushing each other. Novak I feel like has still got a lot of miles in his legs and as long as he can stay healthy and motivated, I don't see what could stop him," Hantuchova added.