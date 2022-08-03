"I'm disappointed with Novak, I'm disappointed with Rafa; at the moment, Roger seems to be out of it" - Ivan Lendl on the Grand Slam race between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Eight-time Major champion Ivan Lendl has shared his thoughts on the cat-and-mouse slam race between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who are regarded as the two best players to have ever graced the game of tennis, along with Roger Federer.

The Big 3, as they are renownedly known, have dominated the sport in the last two decades. With 22 Grand Slam titles, Nadal currently leads the race with Djokovic (21) and Federer (20) hot on his heels.

The Serb could not take part in the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status and his US Open fate is hanging by a thin thread for the same reason.

In an interview with Dnevnika Nove TV, Lendl said that politics should not come in between when we have to pick the best among these two great players. The legendary American player believes it would not be fair if Djokovic is robbed of the chance to compete in the New York Major.

"I'm disappointed with Novak, I'm disappointed with Rafa. At the moment, Roger seems to be out of it, because he hasn't played for a long time and he is also the oldest. If Novak wins the most Grand Slams despite that, I think we will have an answer. If Rafa wins one more title, I think he will have to answer the question about the vaccination and the fact that Novak could not play. And I don't think that's fair. I'd actually like to see someone have a 2, 3, 4 title advantage at the top," Ivan Lendl said.

"I don't care who it is, I don't have a favorite. Just for the sake of answering that question, to be clear. And, not to say "if this man could play, maybe it would be different, your record is not that good". That is not fair," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have dominated the last two seasons

Out of the last seven Grand Slam titles, six have been won by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian won three Majors last year while the pair have won all three Slams this season. The Spaniard won the Australian Open and Roland Garros to take his tally to 22 titles, while Djokovic recently triumphed at Wimbledon to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

They have faced each other on 59 occasions, with the Serbian having a slight 30-29 lead in the head-to-head.

