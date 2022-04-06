Nadal, Djokovic are machines but Roger Federer is an artist, it's a lot harder to win tournaments playing his style: Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan

For years, tennis superstars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been the subject of intense debate over who the greatest player of all time is. While many fans throw their weight behind the Swiss due to his grace and finesse on the court, others laud Nadal's relentless fighting spirt and Djokovic's consistency and ability to handle pressure.

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, in a recent interview with Eurosport, believes it is a lot harder to win tournaments playing Federer's style of tennis than Nadal or Djokovic's. The Brit described the Swiss maestro as an "artist" as opposed to Djokovic and Nadal, who he feels are more like "machines."

"It is a lot harder to win tournaments playing Federer's style than Nadal. Nadal will break you down. Djokovic will break you down. They are like machines, but Federer is a bit of an artist. So playing that style in an individual sport is going to leave you open to being picked off or maybe worn down in many situations," O'Sullivan said.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is widely recognized as the greatest snooker player of all time, having amassed 38 ranking trophies during his illustrious career. He has been crowned the world champion on six different occasions and has been ranked World No. 1 multiple times.

Eurosport @eurosport ‍



Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Federer and Lionel Messi when describing his snooker playing style... "Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are like machines, but Roger Federer is a bit of an artist."Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Federer and Lionel Messi when describing his snooker playing style... "Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are like machines, but Roger Federer is a bit of an artist." 👨‍🎨Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Federer and Lionel Messi when describing his snooker playing style... 🐐

"Statistically, Rafael Nadal, but the way he did it, a lot of people would say Roger Federer" - Ronnie O'Sullivan on the GOAT debate

Roger Federer at 2020 Australian Open

With Federer and Djokovic tied on 20 Slams and Rafael Nadal just one ahead, the debate as to who is the greatest player of all time will rage on for several more years.

O'Sullivan gave his two cents on the matter, saying that statistically, Nadal would have to be considered the GOAT. But at the same time, he stressed that from a stylistic point of view, Federer had the edge.

"Who is the greatest of all time? Statistically, you would say Nadal, but the way he did it, a lot of people would say Federer is the greatest of all time. So it depends on how you want to judge it, I suppose," he added.

Federer and Nadal are both currently nursing injuries. The Spaniard is expected to return sometime ahead of the French Open, but the Swiss is unlikely to play competitive tennis until after Wimbledon.

Edited by Arvind Sriram