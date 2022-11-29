"Nadal has been our reply to Djokovic" - Mayor of Malaga reflects on Rafael Nadal's support for Malaga's 2027 Expo candidacy 

Rafael Nadal and actor Antonio Banderas, two of Spain's iconic figures, enthusiastically endorsed Malaga's bid to host the 2027 International Exhibition during one of the final presentations before the vote was cast to decide on the host city.

The former World No. 1 has been vocal about his support for Malaga's candidacy for the 2027 expo. The 36-year-old joined the meeting via video conference and asserted that the city is prepared to host the expo and that they have set an example by hosting the Davis Cup Final, which recently took place in the city.

"Málaga is ready to organize the Expo and set an example of the organization of the Davis Cup final, which has been held in the city recently," he said.

With Novak Djokovic being outspoken about Belgrade's candidacy for the 2027 expo, the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, claimed that Nadal was their response to Djokovic's unexpected support for the candidacy of Serbia's capital city.

"Nadal has been our reply to Djokovic, regarding the surprise intervention of the Serbian tennis player supporting Belgrade's candidacy," said the Malaga Mayor.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion noted that Spain had a reputation for welcoming guests with open arms and emphasized that Spain had successfully organized several international events.

"Spain is known for the warm welcome it gives its visitors. Spain had successful international events at the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992 and the Universal Expo in Seville that same year," he said.

Rafael Nadal takes joy in Spain's winning start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar

Rafael Nadal is paying close attention to Spain's performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Spanish national team defeated Costa Rica 7-0 as they began their quest for a second FIFA World Cup title.

Following the win, the 22-time Grand Slam winner said:

"Spain started the World Cup in the best possible way; it's only the first game, although it's always exciting to start like this."

Spain led Germany 1-0 in their second game and looked to be heading to the knockout rounds before Niclas Fullkrug's goal brought the Germans back on level terms and forced the teams to share the spoils.

Spain (4 points) continue to hold the top spot in Group E. On Thursday, they will play their last group stage match against Japan (3 points), while Germany (1 point) will lock horns with Costa Rica (3 points).

