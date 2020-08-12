Tennis is one of the most demanding sports in the world, with its sheer physicality often taking a toll on both the body and the mind. That is where conditioning comes in, which helps the players recover effectively - something that the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have perfected.

Considered to be the greatest players in the history of tennis, the 'Big 3' are always under immense pressure to perform to their extraordinary capabilities. And in a recent webinar about mental conditioning with Tennis Magazine, former top 50 player and current coach Michael Berrer discussed the mental framework of the Big 3 before every game.

Berrer: DJOKOVIC AS A MENTAL IDEAL

“Rafael Nadal is rather tense, while Roger Federer is relaxed and has fun. Novak Djokovic is very serious. ”

He sees Djokovic in particular as a mental ideal because he knows how to overcome all difficulties and hurdles. https://t.co/sNB2Yj6cj0 — C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 (@CristinaNcl) August 11, 2020

The German also highlighted what players, especially the younger ones, ought to learn from Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic most mentally complete player now: Michael Berrer

The trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the sport for nearly two decades now. During this period they have played well over 3000 matches combined, and have had to keep a check on their emotions throughout.

Unlike Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic is very serious before matches

According to Berrer, Novak Djokovic is the best among the Big 3 at maintaining an ideal mental framework before each game he plays. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, are on opposite ends of the spectrum as per the German.

“A Rafael Nadal is more tense, while Roger Federer is relaxed and makes fun. Novak Djokovic is very serious and the most mentally complete player now,” Berrer said.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a relaxed mood

Advertisement

That said, the ability of each of the three to quickly switch all their focus to the match when they step on the court is exemplary. That is why Federer, Nadal and Djokovic seem like unbreachable fortresses for even the best of opponents.

Players should learn from the young Roger Federer: Michael Berrer

Berrer then highlighted the importance of training your mental skills as much as your physical ones. In this regard he cited the example of the young Roger Federer, who was known to set specific goals for himself.

Roger Federer had a clear vision and goal as an upcoming player

Even now, at the age of 39, the Swiss continues to set targets for himself on a regular basis - which he recently reinforced by talking about his ambitions at the Tokyo Olympics. Michael Berrer feels that young players would do well to imbibe this habit of having a ‘big vision’ from the legendary Swiss.

“So I expect a 16-year-old, 17-year-old player to be having a really big vision like Roger Federer who used to be as a 15-year-old. It was clear to him (Federer) that he wanted to be the top 10 and then the No. 1.”