Naomi Osaka is the 2nd highest earning athlete competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Japan's Naomi Osaka is not just the highest-earning tennis player who will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, but also the second-highest earning athlete at the Games overall.

Forbes' list of highest-earning Olympians headed to Tokyo is led by American basketball star Kevin Durant. Having already won two Olympic gold medals in his career, Durant has accumulated $75 million over the period from 1 May 2020 to 1 May 2021.

Naomi Osaka, who will be returning to the courts in Tokyo for the first time since her French Open withdrawal due to mental health concerns, is estimated to have earned $60 million in the same period. That figure includes on-court prize money as well as sponsorships and endorsements, and puts her at No. 2 on the list.

Naomi Osaka is, needless to say, the highest-earning female athlete in the world. Her figure of $60 million has also broken the record for the highest earnings by any female athlete in a single 12-month period.

Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori join Naomi Osaka on Forbes' list of highest-earning Olympians

Kei Nishikori and Novak Djokovic after their semifinal match at the 2018 US Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori are the other two tennis players on Forbes' list of the nine highest-earning athletes who will be competing in Tokyo.

Djokovic, who is aiming to become the first male player in tennis history to win the Golden Slam (all four Grand Slams and the Olympic singles gold medal in the same year), comes in at No. 4 on the list. The Serb is estimated to have accumulated earnings of $34.5 million during the period considered.

Nishikori, who has been one of the biggest sporting icons in Japan over the past decade, comes in at No. 7 on the list. The former US Open finalist is reported to have earned $30.5 million over the last one year.

The Forbes list is dominated by American basketball players. Besides Durant at No. 1, the list includes Damian Lillard at No. 3 ($40.5 million), Devin Booker at No. 6 with $30.5 million, Khris Middleton at No. 8 ($27 million), and Jrue Holiday at No. 9 ($23 million).

Rory McIlroy is the only non-tennis or non-basketball athlete on the list. The Irish golfer comes in at No. 4 with earnings of $32 million.

