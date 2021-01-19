Naomi Osaka announced as the new brand ambassador for TAG Heuer

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer unveiled three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka as its new brand ambassador today.

This is the second high-profile brand endorsement deal for the 23-year-old Japanese superstar this year. Just last week, Osaka was named the new face of French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Welcome to the team, Naomi!

One of the greatest athletes in the world, our newest brand ambassador @NaomiOsaka embodies the values of TAG Heuer’s #DontCrackUnderPressure motto, precision and an avant-garde approach on and off the court. Discover more at: https://t.co/uYchdYBpb0 pic.twitter.com/o9qzeUCBHB — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) January 19, 2021

“Naomi Osaka is not only one of the world’s top tennis players, an exceptional athlete with a winning mindset, but she is also recognized as a committed social activist who uses her platform to make the world better," the company said in a news release.

Naomi Osaka is in good company as the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer. Fellow tennis stars Petra Kvitova, Alex de Minaur, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe, and Felix Auger-Aliassime also endorse the same brand.

Naomi Osaka is the highest-earning female athlete in the world

Naomi Osaka with the 2020 US Open title

At 23, Naomi Osaka is the highest-earning female athlete in sports according to Forbes magazine. Osaka raked in a total of $37.4 million combined from prize money and endorsements as per Forbes magazine last May.

The Japanese earned $1.4 million more than 23-time Major winner Serena Williams during the same period. Williams had topped the female athlete's list for four years prior to it.

Osaka's earnings are a record for a female athlete during a 12-month period, beating the previous best of $29.7 million that Russian Maria Sharapova achieved in 2015.

Before the recent endorsements, Osaka already had major sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike, Nissan Motors, Shiseido, and Yonex.

Naomi Osaka is currently ranked No. 3 in the world and won her second US Open title in September 2020. Besides her exploits on the court, Osaka was also at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

She wore a mask on to the court for each of her US Open matches with names of victims of racial injustice and police brutality to raise awareness about the issue.

The former World No. 1 is currently in Adelaide where she is spending her two-week quarantine ahead of next month's Australian Open. The 2019 champion is scheduled to play an exhibition event in Adelaide on January 29 before heading to Melbourne for the first Slam of the year.