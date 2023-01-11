Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy amidst backlash over Australian Open non-participation 

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is expecting her first child with her long-time boyfriend Cordae. The four-time Major champion confirmed the news three days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, clearing an air of doubt regarding her withdrawal.

The 25-year-old, who has largely been absent from the tour for the most part in the last couple of years, took to social media on Wednesday to post an image of her latest ultrasonography scan. She also penned a note for her fans and followers, in which she asserted that her love for tennis still remains strong.

"The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Naomi Osaka wrote.

Osaka further wrote that she is looking forward to the moment when her child will be watching her in action full of pride. The Japanese also confirmed that she plans to take part in the 2024 Australian Open, hinting that she is likely to sit out of the entire 2023 season.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom," haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely," she added.

As a side note, the former World No. 1 indicated that she is confident about her decisions in life because they stem from good intentions.

"Sidenote: I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually," she concluded.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae?

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae attends the 2022 NBA Finals

Naomi Osaka has been with her boyfriend Cordae since 2019. The two met at an LA Clippers game, after which they began dating. Cordae is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame by creating remixes of famous Eminem songs.

Like Osaka, the 25-year-old is also a keen supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. In the field of music, he has been twice nominated for the prestigious Grammy Award for his single 'Bad Idea.'

