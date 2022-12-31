Naomi Osaka applauds Ons Jabeur featuring on the Vogue Arabia cover

Naomi Osaka congratulated World No. 2 Ons Jabeur after she was featured on the cover of Vogue Arabia for their January 2023 edition.

Jabeur had a career-best season in 2022, where she reached two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open and won two titles in Berlin and Madrid.

Osaka took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the Tunisian and mentioned that the cover was too good.

"This is so good @onsjabeur," the Japanese wrote.

Naomi Osaka on Ons Jabeur

Earlier, Jabeur's husband Kareem Kamoun too shared the cover on his social media platform and expressed his delight with the US Open finalist's accomplishment.

Chanda Rubin and Martina Navratilova give their views on Naomi Osaka's 2023 season

Osaka hits signed tennis balls into the crowd at the Toray Pan Pacific Open

It was a difficult 2022 season for Naomi Osaka as the four-time Grand Slam winner played just 23 matches on the tour, winning 14 of them.

Former player and Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin mentioned that she was "curious" to see the Japanese's 2023 season.

"I'm curious to see Naomi Osaka. We have not had very many sightings of her on the tennis court. It's been a tough year or two for her for various reasons. So, where will she be? Where will we see her first? How will her tennis be when we get to see her. Out of all, that will be interesting," said Rubin.

While Martina Navratilova, in her exclusive interview with the WTA, called Osaka a 'unique case' and pointed out that forces outside the court may be affecting her.

"She’s (Naomi Osaka) a very unique case, in every way. So maybe you need to deal with it uniquely. Maybe she doesn’t have to play all those matches, but she certainly has to play more than she has played," she said.

"With her, it seems to be the forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything else. It’s baked in. How she’s set up her life with all those outside interests and influences and demands on her time greater than anybody else. If her priority is tennis, then step back a little bit. You don’t have to do it all," Navratilova added.

"It has to suck your energy away from tennis. I’m all for broadening your horizons -- I was never a one-trick pony -- but tennis came first. It doesn’t mean training harder, necessarily, but maybe sometimes doing nothing at all. Put your feet up or go to the beach," she concluded.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes