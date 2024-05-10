"Naomi Osaka being better on clay today than when she was World No. 1 is crazy" - Fans react to Japanese's landmark victory in Italian Open 2R

Naomi Osaka registered a resounding victory over Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the ongoing Italian Open. The Japanese's win captured the attention of tennis fans, particularly due to Osaka's poor record against top 20 opponents on clay.

Osaka hugged the baseline for most of her match against Kostyuk. The former WTA World No. 1's piercing shots proved too hot for the Ukrainian to handle. To make matters worse for herself, Kostyuk kept making unforced errors throughout the contest to gift free points to Osaka. Ultimately, the four-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3, 6-2.

The Japanese's victory marked her first win on clay against a top-20 opponent. It also marked back-to-back wins for Osaka on clay, a feat she last achieved in 2019. The former World No. 1 had previously made short work of Clara Burel in the first round of this year's Italian Open.

Tennis fans on Reddit were gripped by excitement following the result. One set of fans lauded Osaka's marked improvement on clay, a surface that she historically has performed poorly on.

"Clayomi Claysaka is here," one fan wrote.

"I’m sooo ready for Naomi’s deep run on clay! let’s go edit: this was her first top20 win on clay," another fan commented.

"Naomi being better on clay today than when she was ranked no 1 is both very crazy and very on brand," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans looked to the future as they pointed to Osaka showing signs of getting back to her best after a long break from tennis.

"Her next one against Kasatkina will be a tasty one—rematch of their Indian Wells 2018 final Obligatory Dasha teaching Naomi how to do tweeners video here," wrote one fan.

Comment byu/lavenderskyyyyy from discussion intennis Expand Post

"Clayomi vs. Coco (Gauff) quarterfinal, let's make it happen ladies," commented another fan.

"Great match! Osaka is honestly just some better movement away from a top 5 player level. She's 26, a great time for a mid-career resurgence! Her game is so satisfying to watch when she's on, with such easy, natural power," another fan wrote.

Naomi Osaka to face another top 20 opponent in Daria Kasatkina next at the Italian Open

Daria Kasatkina (L) and Naomi Osaka (R) after the women's singles final at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Osaka will have to get the better of another top-20 opponent in the third round of the Italian Open if she wants to keep her run at the WTA 1000 tournament going. This time around, it will be World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina.

The Japanese and the Russian have faced each other just once on the WTA Tour previously. That meeting came in the women's singles final of the 2018 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. On that occasion, a dominant Osaka brushed aside Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 to win the prestigious hardcourt title.

The winner of the third-round encounter between Osaka and Kasatkina will go on to face either Zheng Qinwen or Linda Noskova in the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback