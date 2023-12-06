Naomi Osaka calls herself the 'drippiest tennis player ever' as she shows off Louis Vuitton bag and earrings

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka recently flaunted a new line of luxury bags and earrings by Louis Vuitton.

Osaka, a four-time Major winner, has been out of action for more than a year due to her pregnancy. The Japanese star's last tournament campaign came at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis in September.

The 26-year-old, along with her long-time boyfriend Cordae, welcomed their daughter in July this year, following which Osaka resumed training for a potential comeback at next year's Australian Open. She has been increasingly active on social media during this time, documenting not only her practice sessions but her day-to-day outfits as well.

On Tuesday (December 5), Naomi Osaka took to her Instagram handle to show off her attire, attaching a carousel of photos to her post. The Japanese is seen wearing a black top and a pair of washed, baggy jeans in the pictures. The main highlight, however, is her patterned Louis Vuitton bag.

Osaka also flaunted a pair of earrings, which were also incidentally made by the French luxury fashion house. She paired her essentials with a blue cap and pumps, asserting in her caption that she is perhaps 'the drippiest tennis player ever'.

"The drippiest tennis player you ever did see, that’s me," Osaka wrote on her Instagram handle, followed by a hand-waving emoji.

Naomi Osaka bidding for a return to professional tennis in 2024

Naomi Osaka poses with the 2021 Australian Open trophy

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, recently shared a great piece of news with her fans about comeback plans at next year's Australian Open.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year," Naomi Osaka said in an interview in April. "For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year."

The former World No. 1 later disclosed in a statement that she will be competing at the 2024 Brisbane International, a tune-up event to the Melbourne Slam.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said. "It will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

Since Osaka is currently unranked, she will have to apply for a 'Special Ranking' at the Australian Open. The two-time Melbourne titlist can use a Special Ranking of 46th in the world, thereby ensuring that she will get a direct entry into the women's singles main draw Down Under.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline