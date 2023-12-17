"Naomi Osaka can do well, she's very motivated" - Serena Williams' ex-coach on Japanese's 2024 comeback

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Naomi Osaka’s presence on the WTA tour will bring more excitement and attention to women’s tennis.

Osaka is set to return to the WTA tour after an 18-month hiatus. The Japanese will play her first tournament at the Brisbane International in January 2024.

The 26-year-old has not played since the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September 2022. She won her last Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2021, defeating Jennifer Brady in the final. She also became a mother in July, adding a new dimension to her life and career.

In an interview with Eurosport, Mouratoglou said that Osaka's comeback is the "best news for women’s tennis."

"I think it's the best news for women's tennis," he said. "Now you have Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, not there are no others because of course there are many others, but I think those two are super exciting. They are superstars, so they're great for the WTA – the WTA needs superstars."

Mouratoglou believes Osaka's comeback will draw a lot of attention to women's tennis, similar to what Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova did in the past.

"We had so many great years with Serena, Venus, and Maria Sharapova, who are three really huge stars and I think it draws a lot of attention to women's tennis when you have players like that. So I'm very excited that Naomi comes back. I think she's great. I think she can do well. I feel that she's very motivated to come back," he added.

Naomi Osaka will join a strong field of players including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff at Brisbane International, which starts on January 1, 2024. The tournament will serve as a warm-up event for the Australian Open, which will get underway on January 14.

"I definitely want to win more Grand Slams" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka recently outlined her ambitious goals for the 2024 season.

In a recent interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, the 26-year-old expressed her desire to gain a deeper understanding of the sport and win the most prestigious tournaments, particularly the Grand Slams. She also has her eyes set on the Paris Olympics.

"I think I want to be someone that understands the game a lot more. I definitely want to win more Grand Slams and I guess put in more time in the French Open and Wimbledon, and play the Paris Olympics," she said (via Eurosport).

As of now, Naomi Osaka holds no official ranking on the WTA's website. Her most recent recorded position was at World No. 661 on September 18, 2023, which is a significant departure from her peak career rank of No. 1 in January 2019.

