Naomi Osaka celebrates daughter Shai's 2nd birthday with emotional note, dedicates Wimbledon 2R win to her

Naomi Osaka recently celebrated her daughter Shai's second birthday. The tennis star penned an emotional note expressing her enthusiasm over the occasion, while dedicating her Wimbledon second-round victory to the toddler.

Osaka had first revealed that she was pregnant in January 2023, shortly after withdrawing from the Australian Open. In July later that year, the 27-year-old welcomed her daughter with now ex-boyfriend Cordae. Over the past two years, the Japanese player has often spoken out about her motherhood journey.

Most recently, Naomi Osaka celebrated Shai's second birthday. Sharing a glimpse of her Wimbledon clash against Katerina Siniakova on Instagram, the four-time Grand Slam champion dedicated her win to her daughter, writing,

“Happy Shai day.”

In a separate post on Instagram threads, Osaka expressed her disbelief over Shai growing up, writing,

“My big girl is two years old. I can't believe it!’

Via @naomiosaka on Threads

Naomi Osaka reveals she thought about Shai’s birthday during her Wimbledon clash against Katerina Siniakova

Osaka in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka began her Wimbledon campaign against Australia's Talia Gibson, where she clinched a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory. In her second round encounter against Katerina Siniakova, the Japanese tennis star displayed an even more dominant performance, knocking out the Czech 6-3, 6-2.

After the match, Osaka revealed in an on-court interview that she had been thinking about her daughter’s birthday when she was playing, saying,

"I definitely thought about Shai's birthday while I was playing my match. I was really trying to be focused. I was hoping to be back by 7:45 pm, so I don't know why I'm doing these really long answers to your guys' questions.”

The 27-year-old went on to express her gratitude for getting to travel with her daughter, adding,

“I woke up on the morning of the match and kind of laid in bed with her, and I felt really grateful to be living the life that I'm living, because I get to travel with her. It really is a blessing for me.”

Up next, Naomi Osaka will face-off against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for her next match at Wimbledon. This clash marks the first time the Japanese star has made it to the third round of the event since 2018.

Osaka and Pavlyuchenkova have played each other thrice before, with the former having won two of these matches, including their most recent encounter. If Osaka wins this match, it will be the first time she has advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

