Naomi Osaka claps back at her critics, silences their doubts with powerful response

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka shared how she uses criticism to her advantage. She hit back at her critics with a powerful response, showcasing her optimism and intent for the future.

Osaka was last seen competing in the 2025 Australian Open, where she reached the third round. Despite a spirited effort against Belinda Bencic, she threw in the towel mid-way through the match due to injury.

The Japanese player issued a powerful response to her doubters on social media. She revealed how she turns negative comments into fuel for motivation via her X account.

"I love when someone tells me I can't do something. Who are you?" Osaka said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion made a terrific start to the season by securing a runner-up finish in Auckland. She outfoxed the likes of Hailey Baptiste and Alycia Parks en route to the finals but was forced to retire midway against Clara Tauson.

The 27-year-old quickly managed to shrug off the injury before the Australian Open and again looked in sensational touch at the Major. She humbled the likes of Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova en route to the third round, but her body gave up once again against Belinda Bencic.

Despite being sidelined harshly and working towards elevating her game, Osaka reacted with optimism for the future and promised to raise the bar in order to achieve her goals.

"I think just to know that I’m improving as a person. Just to try as hard as I can every day, no matter what I do, and then I feel like if I do that, the bar of like trying is gonna keep getting taller," Naomi Osaka said during an interview at the Australian Open.

Osaka also shared a positive update pertaining to her hip injury. She was spotted hitting the practice courts for the first time since exiting the Australian Open last month.

Naomi Osaka returned to the Tour last year after a maternity break. Although she was ranked outside the top 55 in 2024, she has moved 11 places up in the WTA rankings. After an impressive start to the season, she is ranked 44th in the world.

Naomi Osaka will feature at the Queen's Club Championships this year

While recent injury woes have kept Naomi Osaka out of the Middle East swing, the Japanese is expected to participate at the Queen's Club Championships in June.

The grass-court tournament will return to the women's tour for the first time since 1973. Apart from Osaka, the top names in women's tennis are also expected to be a part of the Queen's Club Championships.

The WTA 500 is played at a private sports club in Barons Court, West Kensington, London. While Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title last year, there will be a new champion on the women's side this time around.

