"Naomi Osaka is in a class of her own, time will tell if she can maintain it" - Barbara Rittner

r the past six months, Naomi Osaka has established herself as the player to beat on the WTA tour. The 23-year-old has claimed the last two Majors she has entered - the US Open and the Australian Open - while also going unbeaten in her last 21 matches.

Such was her dominance at the Australian Open that former World No. 1 Mats Wilander claimed Osaka could go on to win 10 Grand Slam titles or more. And in a recent interview with German website TZ, Barbara Rittner agreed that Osaka is in a class of her own, especially on hardcourts. But the German did express caution too, saying that time would tell if Osaka can maintain her incredible level in big matches.

Rittner, the Head of Women's Tennis at the German Tennis Federation, cited Naomi Osaka's match against Garbine Muguruza at the Australian Open to claim that her win was anything but easy. Osaka saved two match points in that fourth-round encounter before going on to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the second time.

"Naomi Osaka is currently in a class of her own on hardcourts with coach Wim Fissette," Rittner said. "Nevertheless, she had to fend off match points against (Garbine) Muguruza. It could have been over for her early. It wasn't a walk in the park. The form on the day always plays a role here. Time will tell if she can show it for years."

Rittner went on to add that she would not rule out Osaka wanting to pursue things outside of tennis after winning a few more Slams.

"These players (the Big 3) have been extremely focused on their sport for almost two decades," Rittner said. "That Osaka says in a few years: 'That's it for me. Five Grand Slam titles are enough for me. Now I take care of other things in life' - I wouldn't rule out."

(Quotes have been translated using Google Translate)

Naomi Osaka consciously chooses a different path and stands up for her convictions; I find that remarkable: Barbara Rittner

Naomi Osaka at the 2020 US Open

During the interview, Barbara Rittner also expressed her deep admiration for Naomi Osaka as a person. The German finds it remarkable that the World No. 2 regularly stand ups for social issues, even if it means displaying her vulnerability.

Advertisement

Rittner was referring to Osaka's stance against racial injustice over the past year, which earned her acclaim from several quarters.

"I think her attitude is great," the German said. "Because you have to be able to endure that. The easier way is to just focus on your sport and stay out of social issues. So you don't make yourself vulnerable. Naomi Osaka consciously chooses a different path and stands up for her convictions. I find that remarkable."