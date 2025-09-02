Naomi Osaka credits Iga Swiatek's ex-coach for successful "game plan" in Coco Gauff upset at US Open

Naomi Osaka paid credit to coach Tomasz Wiktorowski in the aftermath of upsetting Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open. Previously, under Wiktorowski's tutelage, Iga Swiatek played 12 competitive matches against Gauff and lost only one.

Osaka's performance on Monday, September 1, left Gauff scrambling for solutions. The resurgent Japanese's movement and court coverage were exemplary, allowing her to keep pace with the athletic American in long rallies. On the other side, the WTA No. 3 once again displayed signs of struggle with her serve and her forehand in particular.

At a press conference following her 6-3, 6-2 win over Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka briefly touched on coach Tomasz Wiktorowski's telling influence on her game.

"I feel like Tomasz gave me a game plan, and I executed it pretty well. And all credit to him," Osaka said.

The WTA No. 24 also acknowledged that she treats each match differently.

"But, yeah, it was just very clear for me what I had to do from the beginning. And if I stepped outside of those lines, it was very easy to go back in them. So, yeah, I mean, I think for me, like, every match is very different," she added.

Osaka's collaboration with the Polish coach began on a trial basis in late July this year following the Japanese's split with Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The collaboration has so far been fruitful, which has been reflected by the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion's runner-up finish at the National Bank Open in Montreal and her ongoing run at the US Open.

Naomi Osaka laid bare her emotions after beating Coco Gauff on her "favorite court" at US Open 2025

Before heading to her press conference following her fourth-round win over Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka gave an on-court interview. Here, the Japanese recalled watching the American in action from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023, two months after giving birth to Shai, her daughter with rapper Cordae.

The former No. 1 also spoke up about her fondness for the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, a place where she has experienced two US Open title triumphs previously.

"I’m a little sensitive and I don’t want to cry but I had so much fun out here. I was in the stands 2 months after I gave birth to my daughter watching Coco.. I really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. This is my favorite court in the world. It means so much to me to be back here," Osaka said.

The Japanese will now turn her attention to her upcoming quarterfinal clash in New York against Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic.

